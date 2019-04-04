Opposition UPND Vice President Geofrey Mwamba has dismissed speculations that he has fallen off with leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Some online reports have claimed that Mr Mwamba is not in talking terms with Mr Hichilema and some senior party officials and that he is on his way back to the PF.

Speculations indicate that Mr Mwamba has been offered K50 million to rejoin the PF.

But during a joint news conference with Mr Hichilema, Mr Mwamba said the reports are untrue.

“There has not been any differences as peddled by enemies of the our party and progress,both within and outside. I am still enjoying a wonderful relationship with my brother President Hakainde Hichilema and our great party, the UPND,” Mr Mwamba said.

“The doomsayers should be ashamed for their mechanisations to promote disunity in our party, going to an extent of suggesting that I have been bribed by a party that lacks principles, decorum and common decency to governance and the people of this great nation,” he added.

He said he is a principled man and has no intentions of rejoining the PF.

“When I made that decision to support the ideals of HH and the UPND, I did it with all my conscience and faculties intact and nothing has changed and need I emphasise here, I cannot be bought by a bunch of crooks as I believe in earning my keep through hardwork and legal means and not handouts. I give, not take. I came into politics already succesful and so unlike others I am able to say I am incorruptible,” he said.

“For 6 to 8 years the PF have tried to break me financially but to no avail and soon and very soon they will be history,surely what sane person would blatantly aboard a sinking boat, when come next elections we will be forming Government, to emancipate our citizens from the suffering they are going through currently by this uncaring bunch of clueless thieving individuals.”

“So to all of you, I am VP of UPND and will remain so until the party decides otherwise,” he stated.

And Mr Hichilema has dispelled assertions that Mr Bwalya had resigned from his position.

The UPND leader also used the opportunity to call on party members across the country to remain united and focus on mobilisation and growing the party.

He said Zambians are looking up to us for social and economic development and we will not let them down.

“UPND remains an organised institution whose values include working for the people and not ourselves as leaders and as such we appeal to all party officials and members across the country to remain united,” Mr Hichilema said.

At the same briefing, Mr Hichilema stated that the Alliance which the party entered into does not in any way mean that it will replace any of the leaders but that it is a joint venture to check the PF on its evil schemes.

He said no UPND leader, MP, council chairperson, councillor and all party officials must feel displaced or sidelined.

“We are an independent institution. UPND is ready to run our country better than the PF led by Mr Edgar Lungu. As a party by the people for the people, for us it’s Zambia and Zambians first,” Mr Hichilema said.

