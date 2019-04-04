President Edgar Lungu says he will report the issue of congestion at the Kasumbalesa border post in Chililabombwe to SADC.
President Lungu says the Democratic Republic of Congo is supposed to be compelled to open up their borders and clear trucks in large numbers.
Speaking when he addressed hundreds of Chililabombwe residents at the Konkola Rugby Club this afternoon, President Lungu said the congestion is caused by problems in the DRC and not in Zambia.
He said he will engage SADC to ensure that DRC borders are opened to clear as many trucks as possible.
President Lungu also directed Konkola Copper Mines to ensure it pays local contractors it owes.
Earlier, President Lungu commissioned a Priest’s house in Kamenza area of Chililabombwe at which he hailed the partnership between government and the church in delivering infrastructure development to people in far flung areas of the country.
How come such things dont happen in Europe? What makes the Europeans appreciate cross border trade better than the Africans? Why is the DRC closing its borders? Doesnt it want its own imports to enter the country?
Lack of initiative! When you trouble, I see an opportunity for business. We have enough land in Chingola, create a dry port where truckers will offload their cargo, Congolese must be made to pick their cargo within 36hrs failure to which you charge them at an hourly rate. No foreign driver will be robbed and killed in DRC. They must also bring their cargo for export. I have created 1000 jobs for you
DRC corruption. Like on pedicle road, they want to be paid to let you pass. But Truckers don’t do that. Since this corruption is as shameless as that from the Zambia Police traffic ATMs, the end result is the massive congestion.
ECL should offer Lamasat to DRC to put some gadgets there and this problem will be solved!!