President Edgar Lungu says he will report the issue of congestion at the Kasumbalesa border post in Chililabombwe to SADC.

President Lungu says the Democratic Republic of Congo is supposed to be compelled to open up their borders and clear trucks in large numbers.

Speaking when he addressed hundreds of Chililabombwe residents at the Konkola Rugby Club this afternoon, President Lungu said the congestion is caused by problems in the DRC and not in Zambia.

He said he will engage SADC to ensure that DRC borders are opened to clear as many trucks as possible.

President Lungu also directed Konkola Copper Mines to ensure it pays local contractors it owes.

Earlier, President Lungu commissioned a Priest’s house in Kamenza area of Chililabombwe at which he hailed the partnership between government and the church in delivering infrastructure development to people in far flung areas of the country.

