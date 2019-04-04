Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo has threatened that unruly students from institutions of higher learning who will be associated with rioting will now be expelled as opposed to being suspended.

Professor Luo was speaking during the hand-over of the over 1.7 Million Kwacha refurbished Zambia Institute of Business Studies and Industrial Practice -ZIBSIP- student’s hostels in Kitwe today.

She reminded those in student leadership that their role is not to incite students to riot but to look into their welfare.

Professor Luo wondered why some sections of society would criticize her if she decides to take stringent measures against students who last night vandalized the Copperbelt University-CBU Vice Chancellors office.

And the Minister has appreciated the work attitude and culture of the Zambia National Service -ZNS- who upgraded the ZIBSIP students’ hostels.

She noted that the over 1.7 Million Kwacha spent on the project could have cost more than three times higher had Government engaged a private contractor to do the works.

And Acting ZIBSIP Principal Francis Bwalya has announced that the institution which was closed due to the bad state of the student’s hostels will now re-open on the seventh of April, 2019 for those in boarding, while day scholars will report on Monday eight April, 2019.

