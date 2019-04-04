Zambia will have its relaunched national airline hit the skies in the third quarter of this year.
This was contained in a statement by Transport and Communications Minister Dr. Brian Mushimba.
Dr Mushimba said partners had a meeting in February to finalize among other things destination routes to Europe and Middle East.
Zambia Airways earlier appointed Bruk Endeshaw Abebe as its Chief Executive Officer and will now look to fill the senior management positions as the launch draws near.
“We are committed to relaunching Zambia Airways to take advantage to the airport infrastructure we have made, in the radars, air navigation system, the best of its kind in the Southern African region, Dr. Mushimba said during a Parliamentary Committee session on Transport works in the week.”
The airline is expected to transport 1.9 million passengers in the next decade to 2028.
Zambia Airways is a joint venture between the Zambian government with 55% stake and Ethiopian airlines holding 45% shares.
With all due respect friends, this isn’t the best time to start an airline. Not when government coffers are heavily strained by heavy debt. Some of us know first hand how expensive it is to run an airline. It consumes a lot of money and takes time to become sustainable, let alone profitable. This will be a big mistake. Mark my words.
Zambia must become the hub for Central, East and Southern Africa. We can benefit and maximize a lot from this airline development. Tourism needs efforts from both the Private Sector and Government Sector.
In this,others will see OPPORTUNITIES. While others will be PESSIMISTIC and shoot down all the efforts made to reach where we are today. Big lessons were learnt from the Old Zambia Airways under UNIP.
Zambians still need to travel abroad for Business, Holidays, Training and Education etc. Thats how the modern world operates.
Both the private sector and government need to do business everyday. This also means flying abroad.
We are currently enriching foreign airlines who put up fares every too often. And when this money is profited it ends up in foreign nations.
Anyone who is a frequent flyer or does International Business will understand this.
We are paying high fees in Airline Cargo Shipping, which in the end makes buying anything imported into Zambia at high cost from our retail outlets.
So lets buy airline tickets from Zambia Airways and keep our money in Zambia, create jobs, pay taxes to our government and avoid Capital Float going abroad.
Never give up no matter what the critics have to say. We will get there one day. We will proudly fly our national flag high over distant lands and seas… the impossible just takes a little longer than the possible.
Yipppppeeeeee! A smart combo with Ethiopia Airlines, an African to African unity project. But please could we avoid buying the 737 MAX 8. The reports are in, the automated message system fights control from the pilot because of false sensor activity. Man Vs machine in the air is not a good movie to star in!
Brian Mashimba is a highly educated guy, so I find it disappointing that at a time when the government is struggling with increasing debt interest payments, he wants to launch an airline that will be funded by the government. The argument being put forward that it will increase tourism are not justified. Has a feasibility study or a cost-benefit analysis been carried out, have they looked at loss-making airlines like Kenya Airways and South African Airways to find out how much it is costing these governments to finance such a project? Have they found out why Nigeria with a population of over 200 million and abandant oil resource has abandoned the airline project?
How can a government that can’t afford to it’s workers plan to start an airline?? I am sure we all know that bapompwe are only interested in undertaking projects where they can inflate costs so they can pocket the difference. How does someone go and grade mukuba University when they can run the 2 universities that are already there. They can’t pay lecturers, students, council workers, zampost…….? How did you guys get there? They have now embarked on a journey to be kicked out of government. ZCTU Mr Nkole what’s going on? Labour issues and salaries are politics. You need start fighting for the workers. Call for a total shut down of all businesses. Solidarity in numbers is what will bring results. The apartheid government was brutal than these visionless crooks. They have already…
