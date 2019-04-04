Zambia will have its relaunched national airline hit the skies in the third quarter of this year.

This was contained in a statement by Transport and Communications Minister Dr. Brian Mushimba.

Dr Mushimba said partners had a meeting in February to finalize among other things destination routes to Europe and Middle East.

Zambia Airways earlier appointed Bruk Endeshaw Abebe as its Chief Executive Officer and will now look to fill the senior management positions as the launch draws near.

“We are committed to relaunching Zambia Airways to take advantage to the airport infrastructure we have made, in the radars, air navigation system, the best of its kind in the Southern African region, Dr. Mushimba said during a Parliamentary Committee session on Transport works in the week.”

The airline is expected to transport 1.9 million passengers in the next decade to 2028.

Zambia Airways is a joint venture between the Zambian government with 55% stake and Ethiopian airlines holding 45% shares.

