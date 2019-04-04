Zambia has moved three places up the FIFA Rankings released today by World football’s governing body.

Chipolopolo moved from 82nd in February to 79th on April 4 in this year’s second rankings posted by FIFA after last week’s international match break.

Zambia’s upward movement come in the wake of their 4-1 home win over Namibia in their closing match of the 2019 AFCON Group K qualifiers on March 23 in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo are also 17th on the CAF Rankings and second highest placed side from the COSAFA Zone behind South Africa who are 73rd.

Meanwhile, Senegal are Africa’s highest ranked team on the FIFA Rankings at number 23 while Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, DR Congo complete the top five in that order.

[Read 70 times, 70 reads today]