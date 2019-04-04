Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba says Zambia is at the crossroads and the current leadership’s dysfunction has driven the country’s socio-economic stand to the doldrums.

Mr. Kalaba said the Country’s leadership has totally collapsed systems for rule of law, governance and accountability, a situation which continues to abet corruption and lawlessness and further their stay in power.

He said it is alarming that political violence continues to escalate even with lip service pronouncements by political leadership to end the vice.

Mr. Kalaba said it is not an accident that every election is now characterized by violence saying it is by design, and meant to disrupt the electoral processes and campaigns as well as threaten the voters of opposing parties from exercising their right to vote.

He has encouraged Zambians not to allow violence to be the new norm in Zambia but remain united and redefine the political stage with peace, patriotism and desire to do the right thing for you, your neighbor and for future generations.

Mr. Kalaba said the Political violence by the Patriotic Front, if not curtailed, will have serious consequences and repercussions for Zambia.

He said President Lungu has perched his PF cadres on a pedestal and are above the law as evidenced by failure by the Police to perform their duties when PF cadres are involved.

Mr. Kalaba said this level of lawlessness is unprecedented in the history of Zambia.

And Mr. Kalaba said the harassment and beating of Kabwe Council workers by the PF cadres has not just shocked Zambians but the entire world is in shock at the kind of lawless Zambia has degenerated into.

He noted that the Council workers have a legitimate claim to their salaries which have not been paid for the last four to six months and every worker has a legitimate claim to his wage for the work done.

Mr. Kalaba has questioned how Cadres with no connection to the civil service and councils could order them back to work and beat them.

He said the seed of discord sowed by President Lungu demonstrates his determination that there shall be no Zambia without him as President.

