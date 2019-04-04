Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba says Zambia is at the crossroads and the current leadership’s dysfunction has driven the country’s socio-economic stand to the doldrums.
Mr. Kalaba said the Country’s leadership has totally collapsed systems for rule of law, governance and accountability, a situation which continues to abet corruption and lawlessness and further their stay in power.
He said it is alarming that political violence continues to escalate even with lip service pronouncements by political leadership to end the vice.
Mr. Kalaba said it is not an accident that every election is now characterized by violence saying it is by design, and meant to disrupt the electoral processes and campaigns as well as threaten the voters of opposing parties from exercising their right to vote.
He has encouraged Zambians not to allow violence to be the new norm in Zambia but remain united and redefine the political stage with peace, patriotism and desire to do the right thing for you, your neighbor and for future generations.
Mr. Kalaba said the Political violence by the Patriotic Front, if not curtailed, will have serious consequences and repercussions for Zambia.
He said President Lungu has perched his PF cadres on a pedestal and are above the law as evidenced by failure by the Police to perform their duties when PF cadres are involved.
Mr. Kalaba said this level of lawlessness is unprecedented in the history of Zambia.
And Mr. Kalaba said the harassment and beating of Kabwe Council workers by the PF cadres has not just shocked Zambians but the entire world is in shock at the kind of lawless Zambia has degenerated into.
He noted that the Council workers have a legitimate claim to their salaries which have not been paid for the last four to six months and every worker has a legitimate claim to his wage for the work done.
Mr. Kalaba has questioned how Cadres with no connection to the civil service and councils could order them back to work and beat them.
He said the seed of discord sowed by President Lungu demonstrates his determination that there shall be no Zambia without him as President.
Kalaba, are you not the one who took Edgar to Zimbabwe on an illegal trip that was opposed by Guy Scott. Zambians should have listened to Dr.Scott. Edgar is not presidential material
Just because you’re no longer eating on the same plate…Kalaba you are useless….you used to defend Lungu not long ago……
He either joins UPND or he disappears in obscurity
I Hold a powerful PhD
Thanks
BB2014,2016
You did well to resign from the corrupt regime that is PF.
My concern is that you are too quiet, and not making enough impact to be a potential candidate to replace the mentally challenged person.
Being a good clean man will not get you far in Zambian politics. You have to show more determination and grit. Lay out what you will do differently, how you will address the so many wrong things about Zambia today, and how you will deal with those that have stolen public funds. Give Zambians hope and encouragement that there is another way to this hell that the PF have bestowed upon us.
I wish you well, but I would like to hear more from you.
Power is contested always. Go for it Mr kalaba. U have tested how sweet political money is.
Everyone who has tested stollen money always comes back.
Umwaice epo atola fulwe tabulwapo.
Tell your people in Luapula and Davies Mwila — how are going to take out an ‘elephant in your living room’?
The perpetration of of using cadres to cause confusion every where in Lungu’s Government’s way of trying to impose relevance on the people of Zambia, but one thing which should be very clear in the minds of the PF is that you can not impose relevance on the people no matter how hard you may try relevance is gained by your deeds and not by force. As of now the people have seen through the PF way of leadership and no one has to explain it to them and as far as all those not eating from the PF filthy plate of corruption are concerned, their judgement over the PF has already been made and no amount of coercion through bribes or intimidation by use of cadres will change the peoples perception of the PF, PF is gone and all they have to wait for is their day of atoning for their misrule…