Vice President Inonge Wina says government will continue facilitating the active involvement of Zambians living in the diaspora in all areas of the country’s socio-economic development.
Mrs Wina has noted that it is government’s desire to see to it that all Zambians living abroad participate in national development.
The Vice President said this in Lusaka yesterday at the launch of the National Diaspora Policy.
Mrs Wina stated that government’s inspiration to formulate the diaspora policy, was as a result of regional and continental efforts which culminated in the first ever African Union global diaspora summit held in South Africa, in 2012.
The Vice President explained that the summit mandated all African Union member states to take necessary measures to formulate the respective diaspora policies with overall objectives of harnessing skills and energies within the continent and abroad.
Mrs Wina noted that in formulating the policy, government was mindful of the various challenges impeding the participation of the diaspora in the Country’s development agenda.
She said the challenges among others, include insufficient information on trade and investment opportunities, limited access to financing, the need for dual citizenship and high cost of remittances.
The Vice President however stated that the policy that has been launched yesterday will address the challenges, adding that the online information portal which will facilitate the easy flow of information between government and citizens living abroad will also be established by the end of the year.
And Vice President Inonge Wina has called on Zambians living abroad to project an image that reflects the truth about the country at all times.
Mrs Wina said due to globalisation and the growth of technology, fake news has sprung hence the need for people living abroad to project a positive image of the country.
Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has noted that government is committed to engaging the diaspora in national development.
Mr Malanji stated that the relationship between government and the diaspora has improved over the years, hence the need to harness the people and making them part of national development.
International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission, Marianne Lane said her organisation remains committed to supporting government in the implementation of the National Diaspora Policy.
No , those images of gun wielding PF caders assaulting UPND and gassing of civilians in sesheke were not fake , were they ??
That aside, diaspora have great potential to boost forex , you should have established a ministry for diaspora , Zambians abroad will bank money in Zambia If there is a clear cut point for reference.
For sure GRZ should concentrate on facilitating a clear cut root for diasporans to bank money in Zambia.
Everything else like investments follows.
Deal and concentrate on getting us to bank money in Zambia.
Mrs Wina was 100m away when unruly PR cadres manhandled and undressed a female UPND cadres. So what good image is she talking aboutm senility perhaps? While Diaspora policy is welcome, govt will do good to concentrate on the people at home. We need a catalyst and stimulus for local business ideas.
I don’t feel comfortable reflecting the image that reflects the country as per your request mrs. Should I tell all my mates that my home country, especially the cabinet is full of thieving people. Civil servants in my home country go for six months without pay and when they protest they get sacked. My home country bought 42 fire engines for $42 million and the president’s wife spend millions of dollars on a USA trip just to inspect 40 year old trucks and that’s truth that reflect about my home country. How do one invest in a country that the investor has no confidence with the government. Sort the mess in the government before you make that request for investor to invest in the country.
We welcome, “Government launches Diaspora policy”. The government has been talking about Zambians in Diaspora and about dual citizenship for a long time. How long does it take to make a decision for Zambians in diaspora to acquire or reactivate Zambian Citizenship? It is clear that the government is not in a hurry to develop the country. Zambia would develop quickly if Zambians in diaspora are given a chance in analyzing issues that affect Zambian development in all aspects including investing in our economy. Unfortunately Central Statistics of Zambia or Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not have a list of Zambians in diaspora. For e.g. there is no list or numbers of Zambians in the UK. I hope it will be done very soon.
I’m still waiting for the dual citizenship to become a reality, it’s been two years now and the Veep wants us to come home, fat chance of that
They way your money. They appended to the 2016 constitution and already want to change it at their expedience before even implementing some of the contents in the 2 year old constitution. Don’t listen to them, they don’t mean a word of what they say. Say things to woodwick those who are gullible.
“Vice President Inonge Wina has called on Zambians living abroad to project an image that reflects the truth about the country at all times”
THE TRUTH IS THAT THE PF GOVERNMENT IN ZAMBIA;
1)IS HIGHLY CORRUPT,
2)HAS PLUNGED THE NATION INTO A DEBT CRISIS
3)HAS ABUSED THE LAW AGAINST OWN CITIZENS