Vice President Inonge Wina says government will continue facilitating the active involvement of Zambians living in the diaspora in all areas of the country’s socio-economic development.

Mrs Wina has noted that it is government’s desire to see to it that all Zambians living abroad participate in national development.

The Vice President said this in Lusaka yesterday at the launch of the National Diaspora Policy.

Mrs Wina stated that government’s inspiration to formulate the diaspora policy, was as a result of regional and continental efforts which culminated in the first ever African Union global diaspora summit held in South Africa, in 2012.

The Vice President explained that the summit mandated all African Union member states to take necessary measures to formulate the respective diaspora policies with overall objectives of harnessing skills and energies within the continent and abroad.

Mrs Wina noted that in formulating the policy, government was mindful of the various challenges impeding the participation of the diaspora in the Country’s development agenda.

She said the challenges among others, include insufficient information on trade and investment opportunities, limited access to financing, the need for dual citizenship and high cost of remittances.

The Vice President however stated that the policy that has been launched yesterday will address the challenges, adding that the online information portal which will facilitate the easy flow of information between government and citizens living abroad will also be established by the end of the year.

And Vice President Inonge Wina has called on Zambians living abroad to project an image that reflects the truth about the country at all times.

Mrs Wina said due to globalisation and the growth of technology, fake news has sprung hence the need for people living abroad to project a positive image of the country.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has noted that government is committed to engaging the diaspora in national development.

Mr Malanji stated that the relationship between government and the diaspora has improved over the years, hence the need to harness the people and making them part of national development.

International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission, Marianne Lane said her organisation remains committed to supporting government in the implementation of the National Diaspora Policy.

