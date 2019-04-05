Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo has with immediate effect indefinitely closed The Copperbelt University.

This follows days of rioting by students which has resulted in the damaging of property at the institution.

Professor Luo said the Michael Chilufya Sata School of Medicine, Foreign Students and Graduating students are not affected by the closure and will continue with their studies.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kitwe, Professor Luo also banned the Copperbelt University Students Union and has given the students up to 18 hours to leave cumpus.

The Higher Education Minister said although it was not her desire to close any University, she has been pushed to take action because of the bad behaviour of students who are suppose to be intellectuals.

She disclosed that despite them apologising to President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday for their bad behaviour, the students were yesterday planning to set ablaze the maltipurpose hall.

Professor Luo has described the behavior of the students as hooliganism which will not be condoned.

She has reiterated that students at the institution must be surcharged for the property destroyed.

Professor Luo said Government and Management at the University will not release any money to repair property.

She has further direcyed management to ensure that disciplinary action is taken against identified students that took part in the riots.

