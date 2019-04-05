Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo has with immediate effect indefinitely closed The Copperbelt University.
This follows days of rioting by students which has resulted in the damaging of property at the institution.
Professor Luo said the Michael Chilufya Sata School of Medicine, Foreign Students and Graduating students are not affected by the closure and will continue with their studies.
Speaking at a media briefing in Kitwe, Professor Luo also banned the Copperbelt University Students Union and has given the students up to 18 hours to leave cumpus.
The Higher Education Minister said although it was not her desire to close any University, she has been pushed to take action because of the bad behaviour of students who are suppose to be intellectuals.
She disclosed that despite them apologising to President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday for their bad behaviour, the students were yesterday planning to set ablaze the maltipurpose hall.
Professor Luo has described the behavior of the students as hooliganism which will not be condoned.
She has reiterated that students at the institution must be surcharged for the property destroyed.
Professor Luo said Government and Management at the University will not release any money to repair property.
She has further direcyed management to ensure that disciplinary action is taken against identified students that took part in the riots.
What does this person want to achieve, from Nkwame Nkruma now the war is at CBU, if you have realized one thing, where ever she goes she steers up problems, when people wanted to reject her as MP, I felt she was being unfairly treated, but now I have seen the UGLY side of her.
This is very sad. The University of Zambia got rid of Luo because she has always been very destructive. Unfortunately, she has a very uncaring Boss in Edgar.
After hearing the ranting and the desire to close CBU and UNZA from the President earlier in the week I would not be surprised to hear that the architect of those riots were deliberately sponsored by PF to find an excuse to close the institution. Next is UNZA. Watch this space.
The real reason for closing CBU is because govt has not money, they cant pay fees and meal allowances.
By closing the university and not paying meal allowances to students and tuition fees to the university, Luo hopes that the government will save some money. Excessive spending and huge debt is finally catching up with Zambia.
This has nothing to do with rioting. This is the worst leadership Zambian has ever had. EL is an empty tin, a shell!
@Mwape, I agree with you. The trouble is abene bakasaka ka ndalama can only dish out that money to PF campaign teams not CBU and UNZA. And these are people who claim to have passed through UNZA. Maybe he’s Mutaware after all.
The Zambian students do not appreciate the free education offered by the government and think that the government has money to spend carelessly. Those who do not understand prof Luo are indisciplined leaders and lecturers with hidden agenda and have no regard for orderly. I completely blame this culture of indiscipline on opposition political leaders of today and to some extent, some ruling party leaders. Provision of education is not cheap bane! The indiscriminate opening of public universities must be revisited. This must be done in line with the developmental required skills. In regard, therefore, colleges of skills training must be supported and upgraded. The skills must those needed for national development. I wish Prof Luo was made Minister of Higher Education twenty years ago!!…
ROKA
who told you education is free in Zambia ??
The closing CBU may not be the best but guys and l know most people who condemning Luo are upnd. Upnd like to destroy property it is a well known fact, not that students are upnd, but most of the are. Going back to cbu issue student have the right to protest any day or any time, but they have absolutely no right to destroy any property be it private or public. The behaviour of destroying property has nothing to do with luo’s Beauty. The same property they destroy, they will need it when they return back to school. Ba upnd stop supporting stupid behaviour, tomorrow your HH or katuka will on the press condemning the closure instead of advising students to learn to negotiate or behave like mature people.
It seems it’s only okay for the students to be hooligans when they are doing it for the party, and bad when self serving.
Closing the school isn’t a solution, the issues at CBU have been brewing since Nkandu became Minister and Naison Ngoma Vice Chancellor. Nkandu Luo lacks wisdom, I don’t know how she can lead. May be the blood that was spilled in Mutendere during campaigns still haunts her. She doesn’t care because she now afford to send her relatives to Seychelles. It’s life in the marrow where it is sweetest. Nkandu behaves like she is in her 20s, it’s like she has never seen life. Some of her decisions leave astound. These are the people confusing Edgar, just like she confused Sata that a Bisa can be Mwine Lubemba, chapaluko! Chitimukulu knows who Ngoshe Mukote was
They used to say Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely!
That is not true!
Power only exposes the corruption in character!
Nothing wrong with power! It’s failure to relate with power! Three good tests for character are: Power, Money and access to Sexual Favours! All fallen leaders have failed on all the three tests!
Luo is a very dull professor on planet earth. Since she became Minister of Higher Education she has achieved nothing but she has been a proud witness of roliots because she has no meaningful policy for higher institutions. Educated F**l.
Isn’t this the same Minister who strongly vowed just some 2 days ago that she will not close the university no matter what? And to the intellectuals at CBU and UNZA please breaking property is not the solution. If there’s a problem sit down talk about it and find solutions. I would also suggest to this government that why don’t we start appointing acting Members of Parliament for vacant seats?….so that those resources are channeled towards more urgent and needy areas while bye-elections wait?? MPs without constituencies like Mumbi Phiri,Godfridah Sumaili and other nominated MPs can represent those areas while sourcing for funds to hold bye-elections
Situations make some change in plans! VIVA NKANDU LUO!!Suggest the inclusion of law in the constitution!! This is what CK was trying to do until Musenge sold him. However, CK has no strategies before acting. When CK was expelled, he should have kept quiet!! Since he joined those leaders without a vision for, he has become visionless!!!
which constitution allows that having acting MPs
Now I have believed that some people with ugly faces have ugly hearts too. Any way, what can come out of ugly faces? . icicena ici chibi.
Thanks for closing the school. These guys are intellectuals who should solve problems in a more civilised manner
She is even lenient..Those characters deserve a stiffer punishment to deter them from engaging in such nefarious and abominable acts again..
For as long as students resort to riotous conduct and damage public property purposely there is no way the university can remain open.
The same students will never break their parents property for their inabilty to afford to give them money for school.
It is time Government stops handling student loans/money issues and leave this to be between financial institutions and students/ parents.
“….Professor Luo has described the behavior of the students as hooliganism which will not be condoned….”
Yet lungu let’s PF cader thugs control the police and do as they like, attack who they don’t like and literally be untouchable ….
You see PF , there a saying ,
“Monkey see , Monkey do.”
You know where they get this behaviour
spaka, it is not PF, but all the leaders, especially those in opposition, Some of them boat thier formulas such as sesheke and mapatizya. Don’t insult the police, they work under a very difficult condition as they are squeezed by the community, all politicians, but they are needed to maintain peace in the country. A government which tolerates chaos doesn’t mind about the safety of the vulnerable citizens. In addition, it has an agenda of its leaders amassing wealth under confusions. This is what is prevailing in war-torn countries!
Fibi ifi bamudala ba Luo
EVERYONE SHOULD SHOULDER THE BLAME HERE: THE STUDENTS FOR BEING SO DESTRUCTIVE, THE LECTURERS WHO HAVE BEEN STRIKING SEVERAL TIMES AND THE MINISTER FOR CLOSING THE INSTITUTION. SURELY THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD FIND A LASTING SOLUTION TO THE WOES OF OUR UNIVERSITIES…SAD INDEED. THAT’S WHY SOME PARENTS DO NOT WANT TO TAKE THEIR CHILDREN TO UNZA OR CBU.
Whatever is happening in this country is a time bomb. There is tension everywhere. The cost of living is too high, no jobs, delay of salaries, high taxes everywhere. Kaya….
Spaka what do you mean? Don’t you want even to spend a bi, cost sharing? Yes, you may say it is not free, but whatever we contribute as individuals is not enough to cater for teachers’salaries, teaching and learning requisites, water and electricity bills… if all were considered whatever, we are could not sustain these. From 1970 till 1990/91, education was neglected, pupils had no desks, chairs and so on. The standards noise dived. Spata, you will see what education will be after this new directive. Back to 70s!!