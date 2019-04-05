Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the Patriotic Front Government will remain submissive to the church in Zambia when it comes to matters of dialogue as they are an integral part of the national governance system.

Speaking in an interview on the Copperbelt, Mr. Kampyongo said contrary to insinuations being peddled there is no acrimony between the Church and the PF government

Mr. Kampyongo said it is unfortunate that some ill meaning people are creating an impression that there is an impulse between government and the Church even when the two understand that they are stakeholders in national development.

Meanwhile Mr Kampyongo says the national dialogue bill that was recently passed into law in parliament is an important trend setting law that will provide a legal framework on how all the stakeholders peace building are going to validate the submissions made to the process.

He said the bill is a national framework which is meant to steer the whole country forward with regards to running a healthy democracy and not made for individuals who have personal political differences.

Mr. Kampyongo said the just passed national dialogue bill is all-inclusive law whose crafting went through very careful consultation with all stakeholders including the church and law enforcement agencies.

He said it is very unfortunate that the opposition members of parliament think being in opposition means they should oppose every bill brought to the house by the PF government even if such a bill is progressive.

And Mr Kampyongo says the opposition United Party for National Development should not mislead the Zambian people into thinking that the arrest of their leader Hakainde Hichilema is the genesis of the national dialogue bill

He said both UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and President Edgar Lungu are just individuals who will run their time and move on for others take over.

[Read 102 times, 102 reads today]