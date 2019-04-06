Arcades roundabout will be closed for nine months to facilitate the construction of flyover bridge as part of a decongestion process under the construction and upgradation of roads and junctions in Lusaka.

The Ministry of Local Government and Housing has contracted India’s Afcons Infrastructure Limited to construct filter-roads and bridges in Lusaka to ease traffic congestion.

Under this contract, Afcons Infrastructure Limited is also expected to put up roads and bridges at Kafue roundabout, at Long Acres and at Kabwe roundabout.

In a notice circulated by the Director Department of Housing and Infrastructure under the Ministry of Local Government, works on the Arcades roundabout are expected to be undertaken from February 28, 2019 to December 31st, 2019.

During the construction works, Arcades roundabout is expected to be closed from April 9, 2019 to 31st January, 2020.

“The government of the Republic of Zambia, represented by the Ministry of Local Government (MLG), has awarded a contract to Afcons Infrastructure Ltd for construction and up-gradation of various roads and junctions in Lusaka. As part of the decongestion project, a flyover will be constructed at Arcades Roundabout. The construction work will begin from February 28, 2019 and estimated completion period will be December 31st, 2019. Afcons will take all necessary measures to control traffic in the area for smooth commute. However, you are advised to use alternative routes. We seek you kind cooperation during the construction period,” read the statement.

