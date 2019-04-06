President Edgar Lungu has said that Former Bahati Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba was obsessed with Presidential ambitions, causing him not to develop the Constituency.

The President says all the surrounding constituencies, such as Mansa have developmental projects that are visible.

He says Luapula province is developing except for Bahati because of the Former MP’s obsession to be President.

President Lungu said this before departure to Mansa, in Luapula Province for a three-day visit.

And President Lungu has warned of stern action against anyone that will cause violence in the run up to the by elections in Bahati and Roan constituencies.

He said perpetrators of violence will face the full wrath of the law as the police are on high alert.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said it is the duty of the police to ensure peace and order is maintained before, during and after elections.

While in Luapula, the President will drum up support for Patriotic Front Candidate Charles Chalwe in the forthcoming Bahati parliamentary by election slated for 11th April.

And President Lungu said the people of Bahati should vote for Mr. Chalwe as he understands the needs of the area.

[Read 137 times, 137 reads today]