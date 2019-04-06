President Edgar Lungu has said that Former Bahati Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba was obsessed with Presidential ambitions, causing him not to develop the Constituency.
The President says all the surrounding constituencies, such as Mansa have developmental projects that are visible.
He says Luapula province is developing except for Bahati because of the Former MP’s obsession to be President.
President Lungu said this before departure to Mansa, in Luapula Province for a three-day visit.
And President Lungu has warned of stern action against anyone that will cause violence in the run up to the by elections in Bahati and Roan constituencies.
He said perpetrators of violence will face the full wrath of the law as the police are on high alert.
Meanwhile, President Lungu said it is the duty of the police to ensure peace and order is maintained before, during and after elections.
While in Luapula, the President will drum up support for Patriotic Front Candidate Charles Chalwe in the forthcoming Bahati parliamentary by election slated for 11th April.
And President Lungu said the people of Bahati should vote for Mr. Chalwe as he understands the needs of the area.
This man is too empty!
He is a bad competitor!
He has no agenda apart from bad mouthing his opponents!
He so full of hate!
As noisy as a hinge without greese is a soul without Love in their heart!
Power is a privilege to serve and not a right for self-praise and belittling others!
Talk about what you have done so far for the people of Bahati and convince them why your candidate is best placed to do more for the people! We are fed up with your cheap politics and non-stop bye elections! We need to reset in 2021!
Pf is scooping that seat looking at that croud which attended the meeting.Remember luapula province is the zone of dull people in Zambia.