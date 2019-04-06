Preliminary investigations into reports that about 5000 babies where swapped at the UTH between 1983 and 1995 have reviewed that there is no midwife in the General Nursing Council of Zambia Register by the name of Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa.
The investigation has also revealed that no midwife by that name ever existed and later on worked in maternity ward at the University Teaching Hospitals.
The General Nursing Council of Zambia has instituted investigations into social media reports alleging that close to 5,000 babies were swapped in the maternity ward at the UTH between 1983 and 1995.
Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa, alleged to have been a midwife and currently in hospital is quoted in a report that has gone viral on Social media that she swapped over 5000 babies between 1983 and 1995.
GNC Manager Regulation and Compliance and Spokesperson Thom Yung’ana said the investigation into the matter will help to verify the authenticity of the report and has called for calm among stakeholders as investigations continue in the matter.
During this week reports emerged online that a dying nurse has begged God for forgiveness while confessing that she swapped thousands of babies while she was working as a nurse at UTH.
Elizabeth Mwewa, a nurse who worked at University Teaching Hospital, formerly called Lusaka Hospital, in Lusaka, Zambia, confessed on her sick bed that she exchanged the babies of thousands of new mothers while she worked at the maternity ward of UTH.
Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa now suffers from cancer and, as she lay on her sickbed, she confessed to all her crimes.
She said on Monday: “May God Forgive me for my sins.”
She added: “I used to swap babies at UTH for fun.”
She continued: “I have terminal cancer and I know I will be dying soon. I wish to confess my sins before God and before all the affected people especially those who were giving birth at UTH during my service. I have found God. I’m now born again. I have nothing to hide, In the 12 years I worked in the maternity ward at UTH, I swapped close to 5000 babies.
“If you were born in UTH between the years 1983 to 1995 chances are your parents may not be your biological parents. I had developed a habit of swapping newly born babies just for fun. So take a good look at your siblings, if for example everyone is light and you are darkie… you are that child and I am really sorry for that.
“I know I sinned against God and may he forgive me for that. I am also asking Zambians to forgive me for the evil things I was doing to innocent children.
“I have caused some faithful couples to divorce after going for DNA Tests. It’s now that I have realised I was just being used by a demon to do that. I have caused many mothers to breastfeed children who are not theirs biologically.
“I don’t want to go to Hell for that, I’m really sorry I have sinned a lot. Please forgive me.”
meaning all those who had babies on the said period should have a benefit of doubt if the baby whose now grown into being a man or a lady is not theirs shame,i wonder how the engagement process is in GRZ health
Fair enough, we are all familiar with fake news,
but what about the retired police trainer who allegedly infected more than 500 female police trainees with HIV whilst serving at Lilayi Training School ?
Home Affairs should issue a statement on that because deliberately infecting someone with HIV is a crime
416 babies swapped per year? Lord have mercy !!!
The Minister of Health should immediately institute DNA testing for all family who gave birth in that period.
This is no fun !!, Serious than EBOLA.
Because MOST Zambians don’t care about what is going on, this case will die without any tangible results.
Very unfortunate.
Imagine, instead of having an intelligent kid, you have the skull, what a mess. 12 years and nobody could not see anything wrong? Then I can’t blame Jonathan for sending his clowns to SA for any stupid treatment instead of UTH.
Zambian don’t know why we learn maths.
5000 divide by 12 years is 416 babies of politicians a year. How can she manage to swap a child daily without any mother catch her?
In my opinion Tasila looks like the alleged father who is in Mansa this weekend.
But many dispute that she is daughter of the owner of Ester Foundation? The mother has doubts, you can prove from body language.
Look at the name of the nurse and you will be 100% sure this news was started by the Delusionals. They want to start Armageddon at all costs. I was born after 1983 but before 1995, but I think nurses then where more professional and UTH was a great hospital where such negligence could never have happened.
DNA Testing is required if you were born in that period
This woman no need to forgive her just go to hell you were trained as a nurse how come you started working for devil .may the good devil of her take her as soon as possible and stay with her
Although that news sounded weird, weird things have equally happened at UTH. I recall the case of a lady who sued UTH on the same grounds. She narrated how she suspected that her baby was swapped. The manner in which the Police and UTH Management conducted themselves was questionable. Instead of confirming whether the lady was the mother through DNA, UTH declared that the husband wasn’t the father as if he were the bone of contention. The lady ended up being divorced but with a child she suspected wasn’t hers!
The General Nursing Council of Zambia investigating themselves and you think they will say yes…she is right…they will be sued like no man’s business. I was born at UTH but not in those years mentioned…now let’s forget about it as the nurse is now “born again” and repented what folly only in Zambia.
Man, you better take your DNA, lest to be sure. You cant trust UTH.
By 1983,ZAMBIA HAD HOW MANY MIDWIFERY?
Research indicates that UTH had only 67 trainers and professionals.
Per annum,UTH only had a baby boom of 150 to 160 this was hampered by traditional manner of giving birth in HOMES …
Investigations shows that report is FAKE.
@Mr.P,
Don’t believe everything you read. Your statistics are equally fake, 160 babies born per annum in UTH can only be true for years around 1983, but definitely not around 1995.
Think!!