Preliminary investigations into reports that about 5000 babies where swapped at the UTH between 1983 and 1995 have reviewed that there is no midwife in the General Nursing Council of Zambia Register by the name of Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa.

The investigation has also revealed that no midwife by that name ever existed and later on worked in maternity ward at the University Teaching Hospitals.

The General Nursing Council of Zambia has instituted investigations into social media reports alleging that close to 5,000 babies were swapped in the maternity ward at the UTH between 1983 and 1995.

Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa, alleged to have been a midwife and currently in hospital is quoted in a report that has gone viral on Social media that she swapped over 5000 babies between 1983 and 1995.

GNC Manager Regulation and Compliance and Spokesperson Thom Yung’ana said the investigation into the matter will help to verify the authenticity of the report and has called for calm among stakeholders as investigations continue in the matter.

During this week reports emerged online that a dying nurse has begged God for forgiveness while confessing that she swapped thousands of babies while she was working as a nurse at UTH.

Elizabeth Mwewa, a nurse who worked at University Teaching Hospital, formerly called Lusaka Hospital, in Lusaka, Zambia, confessed on her sick bed that she exchanged the babies of thousands of new mothers while she worked at the maternity ward of UTH.

Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa now suffers from cancer and, as she lay on her sickbed, she confessed to all her crimes.

She said on Monday: “May God Forgive me for my sins.”

She added: “I used to swap babies at UTH for fun.”

She continued: “I have terminal cancer and I know I will be dying soon. I wish to confess my sins before God and before all the affected people especially those who were giving birth at UTH during my service. I have found God. I’m now born again. I have nothing to hide, In the 12 years I worked in the maternity ward at UTH, I swapped close to 5000 babies.

“If you were born in UTH between the years 1983 to 1995 chances are your parents may not be your biological parents. I had developed a habit of swapping newly born babies just for fun. So take a good look at your siblings, if for example everyone is light and you are darkie… you are that child and I am really sorry for that.

“I know I sinned against God and may he forgive me for that. I am also asking Zambians to forgive me for the evil things I was doing to innocent children.

“I have caused some faithful couples to divorce after going for DNA Tests. It’s now that I have realised I was just being used by a demon to do that. I have caused many mothers to breastfeed children who are not theirs biologically.

“I don’t want to go to Hell for that, I’m really sorry I have sinned a lot. Please forgive me.”

[Read 291 times, 291 reads today]