President Edgar Lungu will today undertake a three – day working visit in Luapula Province.
According to a programme released to the Media by Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Felix Phiri, President Lungu is expected to arrive at Mansa Airport at 08:00 hours.
Dr. Phiri said President Lungu will on the same day get to work by commissioning the completed Mwense Trades Training Institute (MTTI) in Mwense District.
“His Excellency The President of Republic of Zambia Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will visit Luapula Province from April 6 to 8, 2019,” said Dr. Phiri.
The PS explained that President Lungu will also commission the Luapula Medical Hub in Mansa district before before embarking on the monitoring of ongoing developmental projects in the Province.
Dr. Phiri has further stated that the Head of State will on Sunday attend Mass at Don Bosco Catholic Church.
He said the President will leave Mansa for Lusaka on Monday April 8, 2019 after concluding the business of the day.
