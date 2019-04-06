George Lwandamina is refusing to get drawn into Zesco United’s recent upsurge in form as they prepare to visit Nakambala Leopards today.

Zesco visit Mazabuka to face Nakambala unbeaten in their last three league games in which they have collected seven out of a possible nine points since beating Asante Kotoko of Ghana 2-1 on March 17 four games ago to end their seven-match competitive winless run.

Furthermore, Zesco on Saturday seeking their third straight league victory following a 3-1 and 5-2 home wins over Green Buffaloes and Prison Leopards respectively.

“This is a team like any other team and we are going through a continuous process .I will not say that the team has recovered but whatever good results that will come will be because we have been doing the right things,” Lwandamina said.

But with strikers Lazarus Kambole and Jesse Were slowly heating-up in the league where they have so far scored 4 goals each, it is hard to see Zesco not leaving Nakambala with nothing less than the three points, and where for that matter, they have not lost since 2014.

Zesco have won on all their last four visits to Mazabuka where they have scored nine goals and conceded just one in that winning spell in Zambia’s Sugar capital.

Meanwhile, Zesco are number four in Pool A on 15 points from eight games with two matches in hand and are five points behind leaders Zanaco who have played ten games.

Hosts Nakamabala are sixth on 12 points.

FIXTURES

F

WEEK 11

06/04/2019

POOL A

Green Buffaloes-Prison Leopards

Nakambala Leopards-Zesco United

Mufulira Wanderers-Red Arrows

Kabwe Warriors-Kitwe United

Zanaco-Lusaka Dynamos

POOL B

Power Dynamos-Green Eagles

13h00: Forest Rangers-Nkwazi

15h00:Buildcon -FC MUZA

14h00:Lumwana Radiants-Circuit City

POSTPONED

Napsa Stars-Nkana

10/04/2019

WEEK 7

Red Arrows-Zesco United

17/04/2019

WEEK8

Zesco United-Lusaka Dynamos

[Read 22 times, 22 reads today]