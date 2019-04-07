Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi insists Sunday’s narrow 2-1 home win over record three -time CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal, first leg victory over champions CS Sfaxien of Tunisia has not dimmed their semifinal hopes.

Sfaxien scored a late second half goal through Habib Oueslati to deny Nkana the prospect of 2-0 comfortable home win at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe on April 7.

“I think there is no pressure, we have won the game. I know we have been bad travelers but we will have to work our cards well and come back with a positive result,” Chambeshi said.

Nkana now head to Sfax this Sunday on the back of three successive losses in the CAF Confederation Cup that were all recorded in the group stages.

Meanwhile, Nkana won the match thanks to goals from Kelvin Mubanga in the 35th minute before he turned provider in the 52nd minute for attacking midfielder Fred Tshimenga to head-in the winning goal.

But in the 81st minute, Oueslati tapped-in the ball on the near post from short pass from Kingsley Sokari to see Sfaxien take a crucial away goal against Nkana.

Nkana and Sfaxien meet in the final leg on April 14 in Sfax to decide who goes through to the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.

