FAZ president Andrew Kamanga on Saturday morning led scores of mourners in paying their last respects to Nkana and Zambia legend Stone Chibwe who was put to rest at Nkana East Cemetery in Kitwe.

Chibwe, who was a FAZ life member, died last Tuesday at the age of 70.

Several football coaches, players, administrators and fans gathered at Light House Church in Parklands for the funeral service before moving to the cemetery for burial.

His peers seen during burial include former Rhokana United stars Bill Hanzala, Joseph Mwansa and Fordson Kabole, Mufulira Wanderers legend Abraham Nkole, Kitwe United great Moses Kabaila.

Also present were several former Nkana stars among them Jericho Shinde, Beston Chambeshi, Mordon Malitoli, Fraser Kamwandi, Charles Bwale, Kennedy Katala, Douglas Chiwaya, Ezzy Lundu, and Gift Kampamba.

“We used to play together when I left Roan United to join Rhokana United. Stone was a good player and someone I related with very well,” Kabole said.

Chibwe served Nkana as player, assistant coach, technical director, team manager and later ground manager.

“Stone never left Nkana because Nkana was in his blood,” Hanzala said.

Chibwe, a widower, has left behind four children.

