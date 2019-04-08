The CAF Champions Leaugue entered the quarterfinals over the weekend and a number of Zambian players were in the thick of the last eight action at their respective clubs in the race to reach May’s finals.



MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on the bench for the 2016 African champions’ historic 5-0 demolition of record eight-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt in Pretoria on Saturday.

The quarterfinal final leg is scheduled for this Saturday at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.



SIMBA/TP MAZEMBE

Midfielder Cletus Chama came off in the 55th minute of Simba SC’s 0-0 home draw against five- time champions TP Mazembe in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Defender Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes for Mazembe while midfielder Rainford Kalaba was substituted in the 57th minute.

Midfielder Nathan Sinkala came on in the 65th minute for the DR Congo giants.

The two sides meet in the final leg this Saturday in Lubumbashi.

