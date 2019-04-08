Police in Luanshya have cancelled the NDC rally that was scheduled to take place in Mpatamatu and Roan townships on Sunday and Monday ahead of Thursday’s by election.
The NDC through its Media Department claims that the Police, under strict instructions from Kaizer Zulu and Charity Katanga, have uncompromisingly cancelled the two rallies for the NDC at the last minute despite the Electoral Commission of Zambia prescribing same campaign rights for all political parties.
This means that from Sunday until Thursday’s elections, only PF will be campaigning in Roan.
“The continued abrogation of the electoral code of conduct by the PF has made Zambia’s budding democracy a sham and a thing of the past,” the party said.
“Our country has become a police state and is fast sliding into a brutal, despotic and highly intolerant regime. The PF has to be ashamed of the kind of politics that they are bringing to this country. Stopping a party from campaigning for 4 days is unheard of and their fear of losing these elections is making them behave like scared little beings,” said Menyani Zulu the Campaign Manager for the NDC Roan By electrons.
The NDC has since written to the ECZ and police to report the matter.
“Even though the PF is rendering almost all our democratic institutions powerless and make them work under very bad conditions, we believe that we have to report these matters to have a record of their abuse of office and hopefully that something can actually be done about it,” said Mr. Zulu.
Edgar Lungu and his PF minions are scared of Kambwili and NDC
I think it’s because of the lies NDC is spreading about election materials. What NDC doesn’t realize is that such lies can easily incite the electorate. If PF was as undemocratic as you say it is, you wouldn’t be reading this story here or anywhere else for that matter!
These guys cant tell us the side of there stories but to blame pf. We ‘ve heard that they are breeding violence after smelling defeat.
Oval whatever and that Olivia creature, you do realise that you are allowed to use your brains sometimes don’t you?
ECZ is infiltrated by PF cadres just like KangCourt, Zambia Police. It’s state capture at it’s best.
PF has killed democracy in this country. MMD would allow any opposition party to campaign any time they wanted
So why did you vote against the MMD?
Did I say I voted against MMD?
Zambia for you
Do you expect a party of kaponias to respect democracy?
Kambwili is inciting violence in Luanshya by claiming that ECZ has given all voting materials for Roan to Kaizer Zulu so that he can rig the elections for PF and you expect the police to remain quite. He further went to Cholwa guest house in Luanshya where Kaizer is lodging and damaged his GRZ motor vehicle. One of Kambwili’s security savages was even arrested for causing malicious damage to GRZ property.
NDC has been campaigning in Roan for the past one month.All the insults Kambwili had for ECL and PF have even dried up.So to avoid last minute violence or clashes,ZP had to do this because the Republican Veep Inonge Wina and the Zambia president H.E Edgar Lungu are in Roan just for the last 4 days.Just imagine Kambwili insulting ECL while the president is within Roan with thousands of PF cadres nearby,can CK survive?Lets be real guys.To prevent violence in Roan,this is a right move!!!Roan residents have heard everything from NDC who campaigned free for the past 1 month,hence allow Bo Inonge Wina and ECL to campaign freely for 4 days only also!!!POLITICALS OF PROVOCATION BY THE OPPOSITION IS WHAT IS CAUSING THIS!!
Ba njimbu , what happened to PF is popular in 6.5 ???
What are you afraid of ???
Hehehehe….
I thought you were telling us that pf is popular ??? What are they afraid of ??
Who stoped lungu and that old woman from campaining for 1 month ???
And telling lungu that he is a corrupt theif is not insulting him.
Call a spoon a spoon, not a folk.
Lungu and his gang of theives at work.
Why would a party that claims to be popular use undemocratic blocking means to win elections ???
We told you, PF without violence is nothing….Lungu banned the PF thugs from using violence now they are using the police instead to win.
Then when don’t accept them as genuine winners ati you are unpatriotic and bitter ??
Kambwili smells defeat. I saw his press conference yesterday and he seems to fear that the PF may carry the day. Has he not been campaigning all these days, and nights? Kambwili has chosen oblivion in the political arena. RIP.
Ba Kantanga balibako dull pantu bena fyonse fyongo.She is unprofessional woman.I’m PF but these are women who are making PF to start losing it’s strong holds.We want PF to come to it’s senses.We pipo of kolapa are voting for NDC in loan.We just want to teach ba Lungu a lesson.If he continue managing the country like this then kopala is for NDC and PF will be buried.Ifwe kukopala tatwanga.If we chnage here luapula,northen,muchinga will follow suit.So katanga behave.we want women with integrity.so shameful to have a woman like katanga from the northern part of the country