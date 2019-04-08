Police in Luanshya have cancelled the NDC rally that was scheduled to take place in Mpatamatu and Roan townships on Sunday and Monday ahead of Thursday’s by election.

The NDC through its Media Department claims that the Police, under strict instructions from Kaizer Zulu and Charity Katanga, have uncompromisingly cancelled the two rallies for the NDC at the last minute despite the Electoral Commission of Zambia prescribing same campaign rights for all political parties.

This means that from Sunday until Thursday’s elections, only PF will be campaigning in Roan.

“The continued abrogation of the electoral code of conduct by the PF has made Zambia’s budding democracy a sham and a thing of the past,” the party said.

“Our country has become a police state and is fast sliding into a brutal, despotic and highly intolerant regime. The PF has to be ashamed of the kind of politics that they are bringing to this country. Stopping a party from campaigning for 4 days is unheard of and their fear of losing these elections is making them behave like scared little beings,” said Menyani Zulu the Campaign Manager for the NDC Roan By electrons.

The NDC has since written to the ECZ and police to report the matter.

“Even though the PF is rendering almost all our democratic institutions powerless and make them work under very bad conditions, we believe that we have to report these matters to have a record of their abuse of office and hopefully that something can actually be done about it,” said Mr. Zulu.

