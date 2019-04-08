President Edgar Lungu has declared zero tolerance to shortage of essential drugs and medical supplies country wide.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the Regional Medical Hub in Mansa, President Lungu said government has prioritised sustained availability of essential drugs and medical supplies throughout the country.

He said the PF administration will continue to promote a user-friendly health environment that will enable the community to access essential medicines to every Zambian.

President Lungu noted that due to the disease burden, there is need to construct more facilities so that it meets the growing population.

He has also directed the RDA and Ministry of Infrastructure to work on the road leading to the medical regional hub.

And Health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya said the country is seeing political will in ensuring there is zero tolerance to shortage of medicines and medical supplies.

And Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa said the regional medical hub is a demonstration of Governments commitment to enhancing health services.

