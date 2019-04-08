President Edgar Lungu has directed Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko to ensure that issues surrounding delayed payments of terminal benefits for the remaining retirees in the mining sector are resolved.

Vice President Inonge Wina disclosed this yesterday when she addressed a public rally in Roan constituency where she went to drum up support for PF candidate Joe Chibuye.

The Vice President said Government wants outstanding issues pertaining to the well-being of the former miners addressed once and for all.

And Mrs. Wina said Government has designed a program to empower retirees who want to engage in farming with land and inputs under the resettlement schemes.

She said there is need to change the perception that resettlement schemes are meant for dumping former retirees.

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has rubbished reports attributed to NDC political consultant Chishimba Kambwili that the ruling party has allegedly removed ballot papers from the council to a private place.

Mr. Kampyongo warned Mr. Kambwili to desist from tactics aimed at unnecessarily alarming the nation.

And Chief Parliamentary Whip Steve Chungu said victory for the PF in the April 11 parliamentary by-elections is certain and guaranteed.

Roan constituency has 35,277 registered voters.

The seat fell vacant after Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini ruled that then MP Chishimba Kambwili had crossed the floor from PF to NDC.

[Read 181 times, 181 reads today]