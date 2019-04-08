President Edgar Lungu has directed Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko to ensure that issues surrounding delayed payments of terminal benefits for the remaining retirees in the mining sector are resolved.
Vice President Inonge Wina disclosed this yesterday when she addressed a public rally in Roan constituency where she went to drum up support for PF candidate Joe Chibuye.
The Vice President said Government wants outstanding issues pertaining to the well-being of the former miners addressed once and for all.
And Mrs. Wina said Government has designed a program to empower retirees who want to engage in farming with land and inputs under the resettlement schemes.
She said there is need to change the perception that resettlement schemes are meant for dumping former retirees.
And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has rubbished reports attributed to NDC political consultant Chishimba Kambwili that the ruling party has allegedly removed ballot papers from the council to a private place.
Mr. Kampyongo warned Mr. Kambwili to desist from tactics aimed at unnecessarily alarming the nation.
And Chief Parliamentary Whip Steve Chungu said victory for the PF in the April 11 parliamentary by-elections is certain and guaranteed.
Roan constituency has 35,277 registered voters.
The seat fell vacant after Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini ruled that then MP Chishimba Kambwili had crossed the floor from PF to NDC.
I hope she does the right thing.
The president understand what is going on, on the ground.
This will bring him more votes. Not that he needs them.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
If Ba Edgar has failed, how can Joyce pay those miners? Joyce can’t find any money. She knows nothing about money laundering.
Mama Inonge, surely we cant be reminding Ministers of their core duties only when their is a need that threatens your jobs. Ministers, including yoursef are expected to be dping your work which the President has delegated to you whether there is an election or not, President Lungu is a very hard working man but most of you are too comfortable and have forgotten about your responsibilities of uplifting the welfare ofbthe citizens. PF is winning and retaining both seats in Roan and Bahati contituencies but letbthis give you the chance introspection in readiness for 2021.
One moron is directing contractors to get back to site as rains are gone another is directing so and so….what;s wrong with foooooools …they are like call boys at Kulima Tower Bus Station.
how about Zampost delayed terminal benefits when are u going to sort out this issue