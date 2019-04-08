Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba says the time is coming when he will present evidence on the corruption allegations he is making against President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Kalaba says it will be difficult for him to present evidence now because the Law Enforcement Agencies will not act on it.

Reacting to President Edgar Lungu’s challenge for him to present the evidence to the Anti-Corruption Commission for investigations on the corruption allegations he is making, Mr. Kalaba said law enforcement agencies are being intimidated by President Lungu and his government for doing the right thing.

Mr. Kalaba has asked President Lungu to be patient with him saying the evidence will be presented at the time he does not expect and no one will defend him.

“Everyone knows, Jets are being procured, someone is getting money from oil being procured for this country, all that evidence is coming at the right time”, said Mr. Kalaba.

He said he will not fall prey to the politics being played by President Edgar Lungu which is not adding any value to the lives of the Zambian people.

Meanwhile Mr. Kalaba has challenged President Lungu to tell the nation why he fired Emerine Kabanshi as Minister of Community Development and Social Welfare if it was not for corruption.

President Lungu has challenged Mr. Kalaba to go to the anti corruption and report the acts of corruption that he claims he saw in the ruling Patriotic Front Government.

The President said that Mr. Kalaba should not use the issue of imaginary corruption to tarnish the image of the Party when everyone knows that he resigned from his position as Foreign Affairs Minister so that he could start pushing his Presidential ambitions.

The President said that as Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Kalaba was always with him on his trips abroad and if he had seen any corruption taking place, he could easily have brought it to his attention, but never had he at any single moment said anything about it to him.

