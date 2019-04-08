Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba says the time is coming when he will present evidence on the corruption allegations he is making against President Edgar Lungu.
Mr. Kalaba says it will be difficult for him to present evidence now because the Law Enforcement Agencies will not act on it.
Reacting to President Edgar Lungu’s challenge for him to present the evidence to the Anti-Corruption Commission for investigations on the corruption allegations he is making, Mr. Kalaba said law enforcement agencies are being intimidated by President Lungu and his government for doing the right thing.
Mr. Kalaba has asked President Lungu to be patient with him saying the evidence will be presented at the time he does not expect and no one will defend him.
“Everyone knows, Jets are being procured, someone is getting money from oil being procured for this country, all that evidence is coming at the right time”, said Mr. Kalaba.
He said he will not fall prey to the politics being played by President Edgar Lungu which is not adding any value to the lives of the Zambian people.
Meanwhile Mr. Kalaba has challenged President Lungu to tell the nation why he fired Emerine Kabanshi as Minister of Community Development and Social Welfare if it was not for corruption.
President Lungu has challenged Mr. Kalaba to go to the anti corruption and report the acts of corruption that he claims he saw in the ruling Patriotic Front Government.
The President said that Mr. Kalaba should not use the issue of imaginary corruption to tarnish the image of the Party when everyone knows that he resigned from his position as Foreign Affairs Minister so that he could start pushing his Presidential ambitions.
The President said that as Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Kalaba was always with him on his trips abroad and if he had seen any corruption taking place, he could easily have brought it to his attention, but never had he at any single moment said anything about it to him.
Why wait … do it now. It’s against the law to withhold evidence in any litigative matter. ACC would be interested even though that office has immunity.
You don’t want a Mike Cohen on you otherwise you will be treated as an accomplice to the crimes.
The smart people of the Zambian Enterprise need to know the truth about your alleged corruption if it at all exists.
You allege, you prove … otherwise sit down and focus on your presidential ambitions which are within your rights to pursue.
Do it now … let’s roll.
Whatever may be said about Harry Kalaba, he clearly operates at a different level from ba Lungu. He has decency, respectability, and is well measured.
You can see the gulf in thinking by reading his statements and reading The President’s statements. The guy speaks more like a leader. Bambi ni ba kaponya mu ma suite!
Kalaba comes across as a bit naive if you have evidence and will produce it at a later date then just say you dont have it and just allude to various corrupt procurement under Lazy Lungu.
Mind you Lazy Lungu is surrounded by street thugs who were nobodies before PF…they will stop at nothing to cling on..you will simply end up like Mike Mulongoti in a RSA all paid for by Lazy Lungu and the crook Mwamba watching over you 24/7.
True why waste time when we all know chitotela, the chanda mafia’s and AVIC kickbacks.
Mr. Kalaba, even when you have solid and incriminating evidence , it’s folly and dangerous for you to let your very powerful enemy know what you have up your sleeves against them and to tell them that you will expose them at an “appropriate time”. I hope you have adequate security. I fear for you. Politics is brutal in Zambia.
Just give us iwe, unless you dont just have it or you want to die with it . when is the right time naimwe? is it when your opponent is already down or what. fyabufi iwe ka Kalaba naiwe
I actually respect Kalaba over Lungu. Jets being bought, fire tenders, why is ZAF dropping maize in luanshya at the time of bye elections?
He said he will not fall prey to the politics being played by President Edgar Lungu which is not adding any value to the lives of the Zambian peopl
Kalaba tell us when we are still all alive for we don’nt know the length of our life.