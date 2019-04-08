Police in Lusaka yesterday picked up two suspects identified as Webby Nkhata and Sydney Mwaleta both of Mtendere East aged between 20 and 25 for killing their friend.

Sebastian Lungu aged 20 also of Mtendere East was murdered on Saturday night around 21:00 Hours at JCS bar located in Long acres area of Lusaka.

Zambia Police Acting spokesperson Danny Mwale said the deceased allegedly picked a quarrel with his colleagues and in the process of fighting he was stabbed in the neck with a bottle and later died.

Mr. Mwale said the suspects have been charged with murder and detained at Woodlands police station.

He said in a statement that the body of the deceased has been deposited in UTH mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

