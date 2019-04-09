

About Twenty Finnish companies have a keen interest in doing business in Zambia.

That became abundantly clear during preparations for the ‘Finnish Week of Business’ that will bring to Zambia around twenty SMEs from Finland.

The companies will be participating in a comprehensive programme that started off on Monday, April 8th and will bring together companies from the two countries.

During next week, as a joint effort with the Finland-funded AGS Programme, aimed at strengthening the Zambian SME sector, the Finnish Embassy will help companies understand the Zambian market, as well as providing support and business advice to Zambian companies.

The visiting Finnish businesses, apart from their programme in Lusaka, will also take part at the Nordic Pavilion on 11-13 April in the Agritech Expo in Chisamba, where several Finnish firms were already present last year.

The new Finnish Ambassador to Zambia Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury believes that there are many opportunities for long-term business partnerships.

“We are moving to the right direction with our Zambian partners. It looks like joint efforts by the Finnish and Zambian governments to strengthen trade relations are bearing fruit. I am delighted to see that so many Finnish companies are interested in collaborating with Zambia. They have plenty of expertise and innovative technological solutions to offer, and can contribute to sustainable economic development in Zambia. Finland and Zambia share a long history of cooperation, and we are keen to build on that foundation, in the form of enhanced trade and business relations.”

Companies from sectors such as ICT, Construction, Agribusiness, Renewable Energy and Education are part of the delegation.

Mirka Limited for instance, is a world-leader in abrasive solutions while Noireco provides innovative fertilizing solutions and Sibesonke offers digital solutions for farmers and Aion Sigma for financing including HuippuEducation and others that provide educational solutions, and Risutec which focus on ways to manage and grow forest.

