Kansanshi Dynamos have won the first half of the 2019 FAZ Division Zone 2 season with 36 points after a 2-1 win over Zesco Luapula in the Week 15 match played at the weekend.

Kansanshi are leading Zone 2 with a three point gap half way into the season.

The Solwezi side benefited from Zesco’s own goal to triumph in their latest match at home in Solwezi.

Gomes are second on the table after a 1-0 loss to Konkola Blades at home in Ndola.

Gomes remain stuck on 33 points from 15 matches played while Konkola are six points behind in third place.

Fourth placed Indeni and Chambishi have 26 points each.

In Zone 1, Young Green Eagles are leading with a one point gap after overcoming Lundazi United 1-0 to amass 33 points while National Assembly are second on the table.

Zambeef are topping Zone 3 with 33 points after beating Malalo Police 0-1 and second placed Kabwe Youth are three points behind.

Zone 4 leaders Young Green Eagles have 31 points, two above second placed Zesco Shockers after 15 matches played.

FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 15

ZONE ONE

Young Nkwazi 2-0 Riflemen

Chipata City Council 1-0 Petauke United

Lundazi United 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes

Happy Hearts 0-2 Police College

City Of Lusaka 3-0 Katete Rangers (Walkover)

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-2 Kafue Celtic

Paramilitary 1-1 Lusaka City Council

National Assembly 2-1 Romeki FC

ZONE TWO

Ndola United 3-1 Roan United

Chambishi 1-0 Chingola leopards

Kalulushi Modern Stars 0-0 Indeni

Nchanga Rangers 2-0 FQM FM

Gomes 0-1 Konkola Blades

ZNS Luamfumu 2-0 Trident

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Zesco Luapula

Kalumbila Quattro 1-0 Zesco Solwezi

ZONE THREE

Intersport Youth 1-2 Riverside United

Kateshi Coffee Bullets 0-0 Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy

Malalo Police 0-1 Zambeef FC

Mungwi Hotspurs 3-0 Mpika United (Walkover)

Mpande Youth 2-3 Muchinga Blue Eagles

Tazara Express 2-0 Tazara Rangers

Real Nakonde 3-1 Mpulungu Harbour

Kabwe Rangers 2-0 Chindwin Sentries

ZONE FOUR

Mazabuka United 0-0 Maramba Stars

Kascol Rangers 1-1 Mumbwa Medics

Sinazongwe United 1-0 Zesco Shockers

Choma football Stars 0-2 Livingstone Pirates

Kalomo Jetters 1-0 New Monze Swallows

Young Green Eagles 1-0 Zesco Victoria Falls

Yeta 1-1 Maamba Energy Stars

Blue Arrows 0-0 Katima Border Stars

