Kansanshi Dynamos have won the first half of the 2019 FAZ Division Zone 2 season with 36 points after a 2-1 win over Zesco Luapula in the Week 15 match played at the weekend.
Kansanshi are leading Zone 2 with a three point gap half way into the season.
The Solwezi side benefited from Zesco’s own goal to triumph in their latest match at home in Solwezi.
Gomes are second on the table after a 1-0 loss to Konkola Blades at home in Ndola.
Gomes remain stuck on 33 points from 15 matches played while Konkola are six points behind in third place.
Fourth placed Indeni and Chambishi have 26 points each.
In Zone 1, Young Green Eagles are leading with a one point gap after overcoming Lundazi United 1-0 to amass 33 points while National Assembly are second on the table.
Zambeef are topping Zone 3 with 33 points after beating Malalo Police 0-1 and second placed Kabwe Youth are three points behind.
Zone 4 leaders Young Green Eagles have 31 points, two above second placed Zesco Shockers after 15 matches played.
FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 15
ZONE ONE
Young Nkwazi 2-0 Riflemen
Chipata City Council 1-0 Petauke United
Lundazi United 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes
Happy Hearts 0-2 Police College
City Of Lusaka 3-0 Katete Rangers (Walkover)
Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-2 Kafue Celtic
Paramilitary 1-1 Lusaka City Council
National Assembly 2-1 Romeki FC
ZONE TWO
Ndola United 3-1 Roan United
Chambishi 1-0 Chingola leopards
Kalulushi Modern Stars 0-0 Indeni
Nchanga Rangers 2-0 FQM FM
Gomes 0-1 Konkola Blades
ZNS Luamfumu 2-0 Trident
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Zesco Luapula
Kalumbila Quattro 1-0 Zesco Solwezi
ZONE THREE
Intersport Youth 1-2 Riverside United
Kateshi Coffee Bullets 0-0 Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy
Malalo Police 0-1 Zambeef FC
Mungwi Hotspurs 3-0 Mpika United (Walkover)
Mpande Youth 2-3 Muchinga Blue Eagles
Tazara Express 2-0 Tazara Rangers
Real Nakonde 3-1 Mpulungu Harbour
Kabwe Rangers 2-0 Chindwin Sentries
ZONE FOUR
Mazabuka United 0-0 Maramba Stars
Kascol Rangers 1-1 Mumbwa Medics
Sinazongwe United 1-0 Zesco Shockers
Choma football Stars 0-2 Livingstone Pirates
Kalomo Jetters 1-0 New Monze Swallows
Young Green Eagles 1-0 Zesco Victoria Falls
Yeta 1-1 Maamba Energy Stars
Blue Arrows 0-0 Katima Border Stars