The Lusaka City Council has shut down the Chinese owned JCS Liquor Section with immediate effect.

On Saturday, a 20 year old boy was stabbed to death after picking a physical fight with one of his friends identified as Wezi Nkhata who later stabbed him with a bottle at JCS Market.

In a letter addressed to the Director of JCS, LCC Acting Director for Public Health Edgar Mulwanda said the Bar and Cocktail section should stop operating and show cause within 24 hours why legal action should not be taken against him.

Mr Mulwanda stated that an inspection of the premises found that there is use of one liquor license for different owners.

He said the inspection also found pools of water in the toilets due to leaking pipes.

Mr Mulwanda said one of the reasons for the closure of the premises is the failure to comply with authorized offices in providing information.

