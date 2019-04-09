Roan Parliamentary by election PF Deputy Campaign Manager Bowman Lusambo has described as Day Dreaming, allegations by the National Democratic Congress that the PF has printed T-Shirts with the NDC Logo which they intend to wear on voting day.

NDC National Youth Chairman and Deputy Campaign Manager for Roan by-elections Charles Kabwita says he has received information that that the Patriotic Front has printed T-shirts with National Democratic Congress Party logo.

Mr. Kabwita said the PF are planning to put on the NDC regalia on the 11th April, on Election Day, to deceive the Electoral Commission of Zambia so that the party is disqualified from this election.

But Mr. Lusambo has described the assertions as an act of desperation because the NDC is nonexistent in Roan Constituency.

He has urged the NDC to concentrate on their campaigns and explain to the people what they intend to do for them other than making wild allegations which they cannot substantiate.

And Mr. Lusambo said the PF has no money to dish out to the electorate to woo them to vote for them on 11th April as insinuated by the National Democratic Congress.

Mr. Lusambo said the PF only has money to deliver development to the people of Roan after April 11th after Joel Chibuye is declared winner.

He said victory is guaranteed for PF in Roan because the party has done its home work very well.

