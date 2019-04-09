President Edgar Lungu has commended the Patriotic Front (PF) on the Copperbelt Province for conducting peaceful campaigns, ahead of the Roan parliamentary by-elections.

ZANIS reports that the President said this upon arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport, ahead of his scheduled campaigns in Luanshya district.

The President called on the PF members to continue holding peaceful deliberations until the close of campaigns on Wednesday, April 10th, at 18:00 hours.

President Lungu said the PF is aware of the strategy by opposition political parties, adding that the PF will however stick to their mandate and distance themselves from any form of violence.

And speaking earlier, PF Copperbelt Province Chairperson Nathan Chanda assured the Head of State that the party was strictly adhering to his instruction of conducting peaceful campaigns.

Mr Chanda explained that the party has decided not to concentrate on the opposition, but rather confine themselves to issue based campaigns.

The Provincial Chairperson also revealed that the party on the Copperbelt has resolved to ensure that they vote for President Lungu back to state house come 2021.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe who led hundreds of Ndola residents to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport to receive the President, said people in the province are elated with the transformation that is taking place.

Mr Mwakalombe SAID Copperbelt residents have witnessed numerous developmental progress which include works on the Ndola/Chingola dual carriageway.

He added that people in the province were happy with the water reticulation that is taking place and has since created jobs for the locals.

President Lungu is in the province to drum up support for the PF candidate in the Roan Parliamentary by-election, Joel Chibuye, slated for Thursday April 11, 2019.

[Read 132 times, 133 reads today]