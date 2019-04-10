Zambian philanthropist, Justina Mutale, Founder and President of the Justina Mutale Foundation has been named in the 2019 List of 100 Most Reputable People on Earth.

The List, released by Leading reputation management consultancy firm, Reputation Poll International recognises and honours individuals, organisations and brands who consistently impact lives positively around the world.

The 2019 List features renowned individuals from across the globe involved in diverse sectors such as entertainment, politics, religion, education, philanthropy, and business among others.

Notable individuals on the list include Queen Elizabeth II, 92, who is the oldest person on the list, and the youngest person is girl education activist, Malala Yousafzai, aged 21.

Several Heads of State and Government are featured on the list including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Maktoum, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, Sahle-Work Zewde, female President of Ethiopia; Jacinda Ardern, female Prime Minister of New Zealand and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

Entrepreneurs featured on the list include Jack Ma, Warren Buffet and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple while those from the Entertainment industry include John Legend and Oprah Winfrey. Motivational speakers include Les Brown and Tony Robbins.

Ms. Mutale has been globally acclaimed as one of the 21st century new leaders and influencers of our time, who are challenging what we have known for ages, challenging the stereotypes, challenging the norms and creating their own reality, which resonates with the needs of people around them, leaders who lead by maximising resources around them to create powerful ripple effects that are changing lives around the world, using the power of her gifting, vision and creativity.

Winner of numerous other Awards, Honours and Accolades around the world, Ms. Mutale has previously been featured as a Hero in the Capital Finance International Journal, which brings coverage and analysis of the drivers behind change by combining the views of leading multilateral and national organizations with thought leadership from some of the world’s top minds.

