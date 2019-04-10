Management at the University of Zambia has told Lecturers and other workers that there is no hope that they will receive their delayed March salaries this week.
According to a staff memo issued by UNZALARU General Secretary Kelvin Mambwe, management held a meeting with the three University of Zambia unions over the delayed payment of March salaries.
Mr Mambwe said the meeting started around 16 Hours and lasted for about two hours.
“In explaining the reasons for the delayed salaries, Management informed the unions that it has no capacity to pay workers because the Government has for the past two months failed to remit to the University the monthly grants as well as the tuition fees for those students sponsored by the Government,” Mr Mambwe wrote.
He said this position has consequently affected Management’s ability to pay salaries, as the internally generated resources are insufficient to address the problem.
“Unfortunately, there is no hope that the Government will honour its obligations this week,” Mr Mambwe added.
He said in the same meeting, Management requested the unions to give it up to Monday next week to lobby the Government to release the much-delayed grants and outstanding tuition fees.
“We will issue another update on this matter early next week or earlier,” he said.
President lungu just flew in today on his USD400 million presidential jet, Sean tembo was right this goes beyond normal reasoning
Lecturers should instead focus on getting Prof Mr Nkandu Luo fired for his incompetence
I would like to appeal to Mr. Lungu, his government and his party. Have a heart guys. These are people with families that depend on them. The day God will visit you, it will be clear to the whole world why he is judging you.
There is no difference between Nkandu Luo and Edgar Lungu, they are both arrogant and incompetent. Not a single cabinet minister has a child at UNZA. They send their kids abroad on tax payers money and do not give a damn about the people that elected them into office
Too bad. They should come to Roan and Bahati to campaign with us. How can we spend money on salaries with elections in full bloom tomorrow. Salaries can wait. Come and join the campaign trail.
You vote for mediocrity that is why you cant get salaries . I bet you the civil servant Amos Chanda has been paid his wages for defending rubbish .
Stop misusing the internally generated resources. How many students are there at UNZA? Multiply that number by the amount each student pays. The total is the internally generated resource, which can pay lecturers and support staff salaries for not less than 6 months
But when they are campaigning the President makes it sound as if money is no problem for the government. “Just vote for our MP, you will see infrastructure come up like magic”, really??
Or maybe State House should take over the payment of salaries, there seems to be shortage of financial resources there.
Don’t misunderstand me, I am not in any way suggesting that trib.als are better, in fact they are a NO GO option!!