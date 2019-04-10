The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has notified the Registrar of Companies that imposters have been sponsored by a known Zambia politician working and civil society activists to generate confusion in an attempt to legitimise a body that is not legally recognised by Zambian laws.

In a letter dated Monday, 08 April 2019, YALI President Andrew Ntewewe stated that some imposters whose intention is to conduct anti-government operations in Zambia while running unregistered entity not recognised by the law have been sponsored to destabilise the operations of the Young African Leaders Initiative which was duly registered on 6th January, 2011 under the laws of Zambia.

YALI was formed in Zambia in November, 2010 following attendance of the President’s Forum for Young African Leaders (PFYAL) held in the US and officially registered in 2011. For any organisation to operate in Zambia, it must be legally registered by either the Registrar of societies, companies or NGOs. YALI has received funding from the US Government and other foreign Governments from 2011. In 2017 YALI received funding in excess of K1 million to conduct the TechCamp in 2017 in Lusaka involving youth leaders from Namibia, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe and other countries outside the region.

Mr. Ntewewe has stated that the directors of Young African Leaders Initiative have no desire whatsoever to effect any change of name to allow an illegal entity not recognised by law to champion an anti-governmental agenda. Mr. Ntewewe said these plans to destabilise YALI by placing various imposters have existed for a while

YALI has since instructed its lawyers to prosecute any individual found breaching Zambia’s corporate laws in its name. A Mr. Wilfred Chilufya has purported to have been elected as Young African Leaders Initiative Regional Leadership Centre South Africa (YALI RLCSA) Zambian Chapter, an organisation that is not recognised by law in Zambia and is operating illegally.

[Read 286 times, 286 reads today]