The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has notified the Registrar of Companies that imposters have been sponsored by a known Zambia politician working and civil society activists to generate confusion in an attempt to legitimise a body that is not legally recognised by Zambian laws.
In a letter dated Monday, 08 April 2019, YALI President Andrew Ntewewe stated that some imposters whose intention is to conduct anti-government operations in Zambia while running unregistered entity not recognised by the law have been sponsored to destabilise the operations of the Young African Leaders Initiative which was duly registered on 6th January, 2011 under the laws of Zambia.
YALI was formed in Zambia in November, 2010 following attendance of the President’s Forum for Young African Leaders (PFYAL) held in the US and officially registered in 2011. For any organisation to operate in Zambia, it must be legally registered by either the Registrar of societies, companies or NGOs. YALI has received funding from the US Government and other foreign Governments from 2011. In 2017 YALI received funding in excess of K1 million to conduct the TechCamp in 2017 in Lusaka involving youth leaders from Namibia, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe and other countries outside the region.
Mr. Ntewewe has stated that the directors of Young African Leaders Initiative have no desire whatsoever to effect any change of name to allow an illegal entity not recognised by law to champion an anti-governmental agenda. Mr. Ntewewe said these plans to destabilise YALI by placing various imposters have existed for a while
YALI has since instructed its lawyers to prosecute any individual found breaching Zambia’s corporate laws in its name. A Mr. Wilfred Chilufya has purported to have been elected as Young African Leaders Initiative Regional Leadership Centre South Africa (YALI RLCSA) Zambian Chapter, an organisation that is not recognised by law in Zambia and is operating illegally.
Give us a name kaili!
HH has pressed a button with Embassies in Lusaka. Soon u.ll see statement from white fellas. Just stop attacking him and land walk quietly.
Andrew Ntonyonyo is the real impostor, he has plagiarized YALI. Just google YALI and get an understanding
Like yo fightin spirit Ntewewe. Attended your 1st briefin in 2011 @ American Center when YALI was formed, how the Americans came out to xpress pride. 4get these chaps who dnt know where YALI name came frm b4 it was later adopted as US program
u ve stepped on HH toes for far too long Ntewewe
Its a free world, just keep your lane and never mind what is happening in the other lane!!
True, u guys ve built an entity that has upset power balance in civil society, expect more fights and forget these boys and sponsors
YALI you ve created enmity with US officials coz of yo recent support for GRZ. Its not those boys fightn u really
It’s always sad to see hungry people like Mr. Nthetwe pushing political agendas for corrupt politicians. What will you do when the US which funds the real YALI exposes your lies?
ikanifye ba makaka ba @JourneyMan, dont u know YALI has existed since 2011 in Zambia as registered entity. Muleishiba utuntu. Yes some US official received letter from Alliance partners and unleashed the boys, they may comment soon but YALI is registered
I knew when Diggers rushed to publish some correspondence without checking verifying with such institution is recognised by law in Zambia there was something bigger brewing – it has not come out yet. Lets keep waiting. Ntewewe tone down your support to GRZ over Dialogue Bill