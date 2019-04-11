

Government has begun the transportation of relief items to Malawi and Zimbabwe that were affected by cyclone Idai last month.

The items donated by government and other well-wishers including include cooperate institutions, Churches and individuals, are worth about K7 million.

The items to be transported by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit include mealie meal, medical supplies, second hand clothes, dignity kits, kitchen sets, mattresses, hand sanitizers, disinfectants and cash among others.

The relief items destined for Malawi will be officially handed over to the Government on Thursday by the Minister in the Office of the Vice President Sylvia Chalikosa accompanied by DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe.

In Zimbabwe, the items will be handed over by Zambia’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmanuel Chenda accompanied by DMMU Director for Disaster Risk Reduction Anderson Banda yesterday.

Minister in the Office of the Vice President Sylvia Chalikosa disclosed the development at a media briefing yesterday.

