

The Zambia High Commission in Pretoria says it is investigating a matter in which a Zambian Pastor living in South Africa had his Church building vandalised.

Pastor Shadreck Pandala of Abundant life in Burgerfort, Limpopo had his Church building pulled down by a group of local people.

According to the information made available to the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, the Church building had its window, door frames, roofing sheets and the P.A system completely removed.

Pastor Pandala, through his Church was in the process of buying the building which was offered to him by a named mining company.

The Mission was informed that Pastor Pandala together with his family were not harmed and the matter has been reported to the South African Police.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has expressed sadness with the development.

He said the mission will however investigate the incidence to establish details leading to this attack.

He said he was however happy that Pastor Pandala and his family were safe and still living in the same community.

Recently the government of the Republic of South Africa formed a task-force to handle suspected xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals.

Mr Mwamba has since called on Zambians living in South Africa to immediately report any attacks to the High Commission and the South African Police.

This is according to a press statement made available to ZANIS by Zambia High Commissioner in South Africa, First Secretary for Press and Public Relations Naomi Nyawali in Lusaka today.

