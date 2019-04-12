The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said that the delay in the announcement of election results winners for the Roan and Bahati constituencies is due to the fact that several polling stations have not yet delivered the results to the Totalling Centre for Collation and final announcement.
According to the statement made available to the media, ECZ said that the announcement of election results requires that all polling Stations in a given election deliver results of each polling station at the Totaling Centre.
In the case of Roan Constituency, movement of Presiding Officers to the Totalling Centre was restricted due to unruly cadres who have resorted to violently attacking Commission vehicles.
The Commission said that the attacks have now forced the Commission to delivers results to the Totalling Centre with the assistance of Police escorts. The pace at which delivery of results to the Totalling Centre was taking place was delaying the process.
The Commision further explained that, the terrain in some areas of Roan Constituency was difficult to traverse due to the heavy downpour which occurred last night.
In the case of Bahati Constituency, the heavy downpour which occurred last night had caused flooding which is slowing down the pace at which vehicles can move to bring Presiding Officers to the Totalling Centre.
Unofficial and unreliable reports online from political parties facebook pages seem to indicate that PF has retained the Bahati seat but lost the Roan seat.
Voting in the Luanshya April 11th Roan parliamentary by-election has closed at 18:00 hours with the counting of ballot getting underway soon after that.
Luanshya District Electoral officer Timothy Mambalakata said all the 43 polling stations had opened at 06:00 hours and closed at exactly 18:00 hours.
He stated that the counting of the ballot papers would be done at Roan Antelope Secondary school which is the rotating center for the constituency.
Mr. Mambalakata who is also Luanshya Municipal Council Town Clerk was impressed with the turnout of voters in the by-election which he described as fair.
He further noted that he was impressed with the peaceful atmosphere that characterized the voting exercise.
He said the voter turnout which started on a low pace in the morning gained momentum by midday with a good number of voters having cast their votes.
He said no incidences of violence where recorded in all the 14 wards and 43 polling stations of Luanshya constituency.
He indicated that although the constituency experienced some rainfall in the slightly before the closing of the polling stations, a good number of voters had already exercised their rights.
Four candidates from four political parties are contesting the Roan parliamentary seat.
The four are Joel Chibuye of the Patriotic Front, Joseph Chishala PF the Nationa Democratic Congress NDC, Morgan Banda of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia UPPZ and Chama Mwansa of the People’s alliance for Change PAC.
The seat fell vacant after the speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini nullified the seat following a point of order raised over Chishimba Kambwili continued attendance to parliament after his expulsion from the Patriotic Front.
Bafi colour mwa amba rigging?
As usual very crooked and incomplete.
Babanyokola ba PF
Kambwili’s guy has won. Lusaka times were you asleep?
Had it been opposition cadres who turned unruly, we could have heard of arrests. Since it’s PF awe ni Ziii! Our justice system is f..d up
Congratulations NDC!
Beginning of the fire. You are a gonna. Wake and let the economy be the main focus not politics and brutality. Bye bye
Very convincing we hope there is no other activities going on otherwise.
In Roan it was WWE Wrestle mania Pule and group, Mark and group, ECL and cabinet, christian for ECL and group verses on undertaker, CK
Congratulations to NDC. The PF needs to wake up. The entire Copperbelt structures need to be dissolved.
In fact Davies Mwila needs to resign. How does he fail to win Roan after bringing in the entire State machinery and Lecturer’s salaries for campaigns?
The President is being misled by some F0OLS
The terrain on the Copperbelt has changed. In fact I’ll dispute and protest if the official results show that we won Roan. Some jackas$ cadres have brought this embarrassment to PF.
What an embarrassment! The entire government machinery with private jets and musicians was on the ground. That f!cking campaign team needs to be disbanded. The Copperbelt structures need to be dissolved. People have been lying to the President that all is well on the Copperbelt. Not even Kasaka Kandalama got you enough votes. Whoever stood on that Roan podium should be dissolved. Including the President
If we are not careful Harry Kalaba and this retarded hippo neck leopard will reap us apart in 2021
Slowly people change, and when they do not even KAIZER will change that…PF should have learnt a lesson from MMD.