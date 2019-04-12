The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said that the delay in the announcement of election results winners for the Roan and Bahati constituencies is due to the fact that several polling stations have not yet delivered the results to the Totalling Centre for Collation and final announcement.

According to the statement made available to the media, ECZ said that the announcement of election results requires that all polling Stations in a given election deliver results of each polling station at the Totaling Centre.

In the case of Roan Constituency, movement of Presiding Officers to the Totalling Centre was restricted due to unruly cadres who have resorted to violently attacking Commission vehicles.

The Commission said that the attacks have now forced the Commission to delivers results to the Totalling Centre with the assistance of Police escorts. The pace at which delivery of results to the Totalling Centre was taking place was delaying the process.

The Commision further explained that, the terrain in some areas of Roan Constituency was difficult to traverse due to the heavy downpour which occurred last night.

In the case of Bahati Constituency, the heavy downpour which occurred last night had caused flooding which is slowing down the pace at which vehicles can move to bring Presiding Officers to the Totalling Centre.

Unofficial and unreliable reports online from political parties facebook pages seem to indicate that PF has retained the Bahati seat but lost the Roan seat.

Voting in the Luanshya April 11th Roan parliamentary by-election has closed at 18:00 hours with the counting of ballot getting underway soon after that.

Luanshya District Electoral officer Timothy Mambalakata said all the 43 polling stations had opened at 06:00 hours and closed at exactly 18:00 hours.

He stated that the counting of the ballot papers would be done at Roan Antelope Secondary school which is the rotating center for the constituency.

Mr. Mambalakata who is also Luanshya Municipal Council Town Clerk was impressed with the turnout of voters in the by-election which he described as fair.

He further noted that he was impressed with the peaceful atmosphere that characterized the voting exercise.

He said the voter turnout which started on a low pace in the morning gained momentum by midday with a good number of voters having cast their votes.

He said no incidences of violence where recorded in all the 14 wards and 43 polling stations of Luanshya constituency.

He indicated that although the constituency experienced some rainfall in the slightly before the closing of the polling stations, a good number of voters had already exercised their rights.

Four candidates from four political parties are contesting the Roan parliamentary seat.

The four are Joel Chibuye of the Patriotic Front, Joseph Chishala PF the Nationa Democratic Congress NDC, Morgan Banda of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia UPPZ and Chama Mwansa of the People’s alliance for Change PAC.

The seat fell vacant after the speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini nullified the seat following a point of order raised over Chishimba Kambwili continued attendance to parliament after his expulsion from the Patriotic Front.

