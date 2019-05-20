Green Eagles have won Pool B and in so doing qualified to the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

Eagles qualification was confirmed following Sunday’s 0-0 result between second placed Buildcon and Nkana just 24 hours after the Pool B leaders beat Lumwana Radiants 2-0 at home in Choma.

Buildcon’s draw means Eagles have an unassailable 35 points in Pool B with a game to spare.

Buildcon are five points behind Eagles following their draw against Nkana in their penultimate league game at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Eagles have now reached a second successive continental milestone by becoming the first Southern Province side to play in the CAF Champions League just a season after they made their African debut in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Aggrey Chiyangi’s side now has another opportunity to add to that list in the 2019 FAZ Super Division championship playoffs for this year’s league title against Pool A winners who will be determined on the last day of the season this weekend.

Meanwhile,Nkana’s continental hopes ended on Sunday with the draw at Buildcon and they stay sixth on 23 points but cannot attain the 30 point threshold with a match in hand.

It also means Nkana will not also defend their ABSA Cup crown after failing to finish in the top two qualification bracket where the four top teams from Pool A and B will meet in the semifinals in June.

Attention in Pool B now turns to the race for second position and CAF Confederation Cup qualification between Buildcon and third placed Nkwazi who are two points behind the former on 28 points.

Buildcon must now beat Power Dynamos away this Saturday in Ndola to also seal their debut continental place.

Nkwazi will be away in Lumwana were they must win and bank on Power beating Buildcon for them to also clinch their debut continental qualification place.

