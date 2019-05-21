ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc has asked the Lusaka High Court to grant them an order to appoint Milingo Lungu of Messrs Lungu Simwanza and Company as provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines Plc.

This is according to an application for ex parte order appointing provisional liquidator filed in the High Court on Tuesday, May 21st 2019.

According to the order, the Liquidator will have powers to carry on the business of KCM so far as is necessary for the beneficial winding up.

The Liquidator also wants powers to make any compromises or arrangements with creditors and make any agreement on all questions in any way relating to or affecting the company or its assets.

The liquidator father wants powers to take possession, custody and control all the assets of KCM.

The Liquidator will also have powers to bring or defend any action or other legal proceedings in the name and or on behalf of KCM, dispose assets by public tender or the most transparent manner under the circumstances and sell the real and personal property and things in action of KCM by public tender or private contract.

