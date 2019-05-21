Lusaka Dynamos’ title challenge in Pool A of the 2019 FAZ Super Division season is over after losing another player contractual dispute case filed with FIFA and have been docked league points in the process.

FAZ have confirmed that Dynamos have been docked three points after failing to comply with a FIFA directive to settle all dues owed to Ghanaian Sheriff Deen.

The Deen verdict came barely two months after his compatriot, Abdul Latif Mohammed, also won a similar case filed with FIFA against Dynamos and the club was subsequently docked three points in March.

“FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has advised Lusaka Dynamos FC that the deduction of points is as directed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee correspondence of 15 May, 2019 in relation to the case between the Ghanaian player Sheriff Deen and Lusaka Dynamos FC in an employment-related dispute in connection with overdue payables,” FAZ said in a statement.

“FIFA passed a ruling on 22 February 2019 and consequent correspondence has shown that no payment has been made to Sheriff Deen, despite the request to Lusaka Dynamos FC to initiate the process of clearing the debt owed to Sheriff Deen or face sanctions.”

Dynamos now have 27 points from 30 points, and consequently out of the top two race in Pool A that is now a four-horse race heading into the final round of games on May 26.

Kabwe Warriors lead Pool A on 31 points, Zesco United are second on 30 points, tied with Zanaco and Red Arrows.

