The Zambian High Commission in South Africa says Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV and Paramount Chief Mwata Kazembe are expected to visit Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of the Zulu Kingdom of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), in South Africa, following the death and burial of his wife.
Paramount chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province will together with Paramount Chief Mwata Kazembe of the Lunda people of Luapula Province visit the bereaved Prince, in South Africa.
Princess Irene Buthelezi, 89, who passed on recently, was married to Prince Buthelezi for 69 years, before she met her demise, following an illness.
This is contained in a press statement released by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.
Ms Nyawali said the traditional leaders will lead a Zambian delegation that will include Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, Christopher Mvunga and His Royal Highness Chief Maguya.
She further stated that the delegation will visit Prince Buthelezi at his Ulundi palace in KwaZulu-Natal to deliver message of condolence and offer moral support
She also stressed that Zambia and South Africa have over the years enjoyed close cultural ties which saw Prince Buthelezi grace this year’s Ncwala ceremony of the Ngoni people.
Zambia has 4 Paramount Chiefs, these being Litunga, Chitimukulu, Mpezeni and Gawa Undi. So when did Mwata Kazembe become a Paramount Chief? Condolences to Prince Buthelezi
Read your History, or social studies in primary schools to know that Kazembe is a gazetted Paramount Chief.
The only thing is there’s no connection.
Tuchawa , you go to South Africa to mourn someone you dont know and most probably never met in their life time. Anyway its all about allowances and Funeral Tourism.
Ndimwe atambwali imwe!!Mukamba dzinthu zamene simuziba bwino!!You don’t know history. You are just yapping to attract attention. Mpezeni is directly related to Butelezi. Organize your history books and find the roots of Mpezeni before expressing your ignorance on social media.