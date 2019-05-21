The number of Cholera cases in Mpulungu district, Northern Province have reduced significantly with only 13 new cases being reported yesterday.

Health Minister of the Republic of Zambia, Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya reveled that ever since the disease broke out on the 3rd of April this year, close to 30 cases had been recorded on a daily basis.

“Today, we recorded 13 new cases and even discharged 11 so leaving under treatment, 20. This is a good sign and the epicave is clearly showing that there is a slump in the number of new cases recorded on a daily basis,”he said.

He announced that the multi sectoral response would be escalated and that with the vaccines and improved access to clean and safe drinking water and the other high impact public health interventions put in place such as the temporal fish ban and the extention of the holiday period for the school going children, the outbreak would be brought under control not too long from now.

He also said the Multi Sectoral team was already on the ground working hand in hand with local teams in the area to quickly arrest the disease.

The Minister gave the update in Geneva, Switzerland today.

He is in that country to attend the World Health Assembly which is taking place from the 20th through to the 24th of May 2019.

Zambia is set to launch the Multisectoral cholera elimination plan 2019-2025 at a side event to be Co hosted with the WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom and the global task force against Cholera.

