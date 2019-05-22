A 25-year-old woman of Silverest in Chongwe District has delivered four babies through a caesarian section.
Martha Mwansa delivered the quadruplet at the University Teaching Hospitals today.
The babies three girls and one boy were delivered between 10 00 hours and 10 18 hours.
Confirming the development to the media, UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo said the babies are currently being monitored in the neonatal intensive Care unit.
She said the Doctors attending to the babies have indicated that the babies are in a stable condition and will soon be with their mother on the ward.
bless you mama.You are the best news i have had since the NDF and KCM fiascos.
Thank God she was preserved. The health care levels at UTH are appalling. The way that government hospitals treat women who are in labour or giving birth is disgraceful. It’s shameful. One almost wonders if some ofbthe nurses/midwives have hearts. We need tougher regulations and laws to deal with culprits.
Good luck to this woman. 4 kids in this country where lungu has delivered a still born baby economy….it will be tough. Do the right thing next election