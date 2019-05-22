A 25-year-old woman of Silverest in Chongwe District has delivered four babies through a caesarian section.

Martha Mwansa delivered the quadruplet at the University Teaching Hospitals today.

The babies three girls and one boy were delivered between 10 00 hours and 10 18 hours.

Confirming the development to the media, UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo said the babies are currently being monitored in the neonatal intensive Care unit.

She said the Doctors attending to the babies have indicated that the babies are in a stable condition and will soon be with their mother on the ward.

[Read 302 times, 302 reads today]