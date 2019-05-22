Cabinet has revealed that this year’s Africa Freedom Day Investiture celebration to be held at State House, will be witnessed by 350 invited guests, a reduction from the 3500 people invited in 2018.

Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has revealed in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday that the development is in adherence to the on-going austerity measures.

Mr Kangwa has however encouraged members of the public to follow live proceedings of the ceremony on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), as well as various radio stations.

He revealed that celebration will be preceded by a wreath laying ceremony, which will later climax with an investiture ceremony for honours and awards hosted by President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu at State House.

This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme “the year of refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons: towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa’’.

And Mr Kangwa has encouraged both public and private institutions that offer essential services, to ensure that measures are put in place, in order to avoid any disruption in their operations.

