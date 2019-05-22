Former Chipolopolo striker James Chamanga has hinted that he is not open to National Team call-up.

Chamanga recently joined FAZ Super Division side Red Arrows after a lengthy stint in China and has so far scored three goals for his new club.

The striker admits he is in the evening of his career.

“I am happy to play at the age of 39. Personal discipline has been key,” he told ZNBC Television on Monday.

“I won’t play for a long time. I want to give chances to others to play. I can only train with the national team but I cannot play,” Chamanga said.

Prior to joining Arrows, Chamanga had not played close to a year after being appointed as Technical Director at Chinese side Liaoning Kiaxin last July.

He scored over 70 goals in China when playing for Dalian Shide and Liaoning.

Meanwhile, Chamanga’s return to the home front coincides with Chipolopolo’s 2020 CHAN qualifying campaign that kicks-off in July with a second round date against Botswana.

Despite FAZ insisting they use the home-based players tournament for the development of fringe Chipolopolo players, veteran stars have played a crucial role in previous CHAN qualifiers.

Defender Elijah Tana captained the in the 2009 team that went on to finish third at the inaugural tournament held in Cote d’Ivoire while Christopher Katongo and Isaac Chansa were part of the 2016 campaign in Rwanda where the team reached the quarterfinals.

