Chipolopolo has secured two high profile friendly matches for this June.

Zambia will play both dates away against Morocco and defending AFCON champions Cameroon in the two side’s pre-tournament preparations.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said the friendly’s will be played during a week-long camp at the invitation of Morocco.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation will host the Chipolopolo boys from June 6 – 17 and stage an international friendly match on June 16 against the Herve Renard drilled side,” Kashala said.

“During the same camp, Zambia will face Cameroon on June 9, 2019 in Madrid with another international friendly match against Gambia on the cards set for June 12, 2019.”

The development will see Zambia’s A side assembled for the trip while the home-based team will be away in South Africa to participate in the COSAFA Cup Durban is hosting from May 25 to June 8.

However,FAZ has yet to disclose who will be in charge of the friendly trip with interim coach Aggrey Chiyangi already overseeing COSAFA Cup camp over the last fortnight.

