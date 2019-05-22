United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that the party President has not issued any media statement alleging that President applauding the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines.
In A statement released to the media, the party said that the statement allegedly circulating on social media is s a pure branded product of lies by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and described it as not only malicious but deceptive, aimed at dragging the name of the UPND President into disrepute.
Below is the full statement
PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS NOT ISSUED ANY STATEMENT ON KCM
UPND wishes to refute in strongest terms a statement making rounds on social media alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema has applauded the PF’s liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines.
The statement is a pure branded product of lies by a known political party that want to share its spoils.
The said statement is not only malicious but deceptive, aimed at dragging the name of our beloved UPND President into disrepute.
We further wish to state that, at no point in time has President Hichilema issued a statement on the happenings at KCM, this is because he believes in mutual engagements and amicable resolutions of conflicting matters.
However UPND has taken note of the action taken by Government but will only issue a comprehensive statement or party position after a thorough research and analysis.
We further wish to note that, unlike our colleagues from the Patriotic Front (PF), the UPND is an organized and coordinated party whose reactions to matters of grave concern are only made after wider consultations from various stakeholders.
Furthermore, UPND wishes to make it clear, that it will not support any action taken without consideration of the impact the move would have on the lives of the people of Zambia and the investment as a whole.
We, therefore urge all our members across the country as well as KCM management to treat that statement with the contempt and disdain it deserves.
Issued by:
Ruth Dante
MEDIA DIRECTOR – UPND
we are the next zimbabwe. all the signs are there: 1)worst performing currency (2)kicking out investors without a plan or strategy with the aim of gifting loyal unskilled cadres with roles in the mining sector (3)skyrocketting cost of living for essential products like mealie meal (4) strong affinity for the chinese who turn blind eye to human rights and workers rights (5) all the above happening under the poor leadership of a “patriotic front” party.
Do not say we in UPND didnt warn you. Vote UPND in next eleciton, and if they steal the vote demonstrate in the streets like professinal associal of sudan
N.e.z BA MA
Chief Strategist of the UPND X
Actually and unless you dont understand Public Relations
UPND you have just made a national statement.
In this article you have started that you will not support any due diligence about the governments decision. That itself is making a statement
UPND your Public Relation Machinery is so poor.
The best you should have done if you have NOT made any statement is to keep mute.
You worry too much about what people think about UPND. Hence the reason you bark unnecessary to false alarms, which in the end makes you look like an ” Under 5 Party.”
The reaction of some Zambians rejoining at the action taken against KCM is worrying. It explains why they have tolerated Lungu. They deserve him.
Zambian thinking is komboni thinking. As long as they are fed, they will support your.
As I said , this will only make sense to bring in the Chinese and we square the debt we owe them , while they still pay tax at agreed levels
This is why rhis guy loses elections. He lacks understanding of the wind direction.
Zambia is turning into a rubbish bin because of these PF kandilemo spawing rubbish here and supporting Lungu the thief.
Last time I said Lungu should be careful with KCM issues because actions taken will form the basis for which potential investors will judge Zambia.
Already investors are showing signs of holding back investment because of Lungu careless and corrupt actions. And then you hear stupid and drunk Mumbai accuse HH.
By the way there is no honour amongst thieves. Lungu himself has seen an opportunity to own a mine with Chinese partners while Chitotela is also digging in to be part of the venture despite facing corruption allegatons. In fact Lungu can not touch Chitotela any more because he is one with Chinese contacts who are ready to bankroll this mine take over…
On HH not having commented on the issue I say that is a brilliant position to take until he gathers evidence of what is really going on with KCM.
HH is very thoughtfull and always tries hard to speak from the point of knowledge and understanding.
While Lungu and his PF thugs always speak from the point of ignorance by always kicking the can down the road. All what these PF thugs are interested in is enriching themselves on the back of poor Zambians.
Lungu must go.
Whether he has done it or not whichever way this is goes Hichilema stands to lose. His sponsors have been wanting to get back that mine, so they’ll either go for it with Edgar as their partner or they will completely lose out should the Chinese get it. If any of these happens, for what reason will they sponsor Hichilema in 2021? Bola naikosa
Its true that hh has not issued a statement or supported governments move. How do you expect him to support something that has not been fully explained or an action where no strategy has been explained to Zambian people..an action based onknee jerk reaction and personal gain..ati you were saying am in your pocket. Lungu has no care for Zambian people. Watch these guys loot copper.
Who cares if your Hakainde has not issued a statement or supported government’s move? Everybody knows that your ka god is a front for Imperialists especially in the mining sector. With or without Hakainde’s statement, Vedanta is gone
Danielle,
Your reasoning is lacking, quite a bit actually.
I do not support HH. But I do acknowledge that he has a lot more brain power than the entire PF leadership. That is why he is not celebrating wildly and blindly to this KCM new. He knows what is likely to come next.
What exactly do you think Lungu will do with KCM?
Is there anything that Lungu has done so far that would make you think he has a grand plan for KCM or our economy? Anything at all?
What the PF government is doing is illegal. And Zambia will be fined heavily.
Anyone with a decent level of education will be very worried by what government is doing. Just look at the qualifications of the liquidators. That tells you all you need to know.
@IndigoTyrol, And what was Vedanta’s grand plan for KCM? You guys in the diaspora are so clueless that you continue barking from the position of ignorance! KCM mwenyes have a mining licence but they have abandoned mining operations and are now mostly importing copper concentrates for their smelter. To make matters worse, they are stripping plant and equipment and selling them as scrap metal. They don’t pay suppliers and contractors for close to one year, and are also struggling to pay employee salaries on time. Not that they CAN’T PAY, but because they DON’T WANT TO PAY. Even water for domestic use at their residences for senior managers they don’t want to pay. Surely is there anything the country will lose by kicking them out?
Danielle,
You government is not paying salaries to civil servants up to 6 months.
It is this government that should be liquidated.
IndigoTyrol, Your reasoning is what is tempting me to think that you are an empty tin. Do you know why government debt is classified as ‘RISK FREE”?
HH still has no idea what to say. When it comes to the mine we know HH stand with the foreign exploiters. The operations and scared to come out in the open after all he sold the mine to foreigners at a song.
blinded with hatred even wen u know the mine ws sold by Mwanawasa
People please don’t be naive that HH can be part of any progress.
HH and UPND will for ever be the down side of the coin.
Always losing and feeling jealous of the top side
Always thinking the tosser played some trick
Always like a hyena waiting to feast on the misfortunes of others.
Always hoping for the worst outcome
Always praying for the demise of the good so that bad will prevail.
SATAN…..!
@Ken ala mulalalanda mmmmm……. always praying for the demise of good so that bad will prevail. egixakitili (in Dundu accent)
Has HH ever been constructive when it comes to national issues? Why would he side with the government when his paymasters are the ones pulling the strings? This man would burn his own house just to please his sponsors. He should never be allowed anywhere near the instruments of power.
As I said , this will only make sense to bring in the Chinese and we square the debt we owe them , while they still pay tax at agreed levels and with current employment levels
Mr. HH should issue a clear statement in person on KCM liquidation. I would like Zambians and PF to benefit from Mr. HH’s vast experience in mine liquidations.
“However UPND has taken note of the action taken by Government but will only issue a comprehensive statement or party position after a thorough research and analysis”. Only last week their god was boasting that he knows the remedy for challenges at KCM and yet this is now when they are doing “research and analysis”. Party of jokers!
HH has no moral right to speak about any issues related to the mines, he still stands and feels guilty of the criminal crime he committed when he unethically benefited himself by mismanaging the privitisation process. Knowing how desp[arate and power hungry HH is by now he would have spoken nonsense about the KCM issue to look like a “Messiah” in the eyes of gullible Zambians, but his conscience cannot allow him considering the damage and misery he inflicted on the innocent miners during the privitisation era. This man HH is evil, selfish, full of hate for non Tongas. Therefore HH if he is morally upright let him not bissue any statement regarding the KCM matter because he is initially, together with others, the originator of the problem.
saimbwende the HH is a strong man to have single handedly sold everything even wen he ws jst 28 yrs
When I read that statement of hh supporting the move of the mine being taken over by the Government I was very surprised because the Upnd leader has never and will never support anything good that is done by the Government. To him anything good that is done by the state is a minus to his wishes of entering state house. So he enjoys confusions in the country. What kind of a leader is this who is always feasting on the negative actions of other people, whereby such actions wi?l lead in the obvious suffering of the same people which he desires to lead if given chance?
Am a swing voter. For now hh is the ONLY politician that makes sense. We need no dancing and drinking and childish politics which come with chanda boys for the next 5yrs
Am in lsk central and I voted for el and magie in 2016′. But As things stand el is one vote because I cant wake at 3am to vote for el and Maggie again
Shalenipo Zedians!
Ifwe as a family have reached a decision to renounce our Zambian citizenship and go back where we have been before Mwanawasa persuaded us to come back. Zambia is too stressful a country to live in!
Good luck with your self-inflicted problems and your thieving!
Yes they say home is home but Abraham the Father of Faith only became successful in a foreign land! Home can sometimes be the curse holding back your progress in life! Life must make sense and must never be a lifelong struggle of paying high school fees, heavy taxes etc against dwindling incomes! Shalenipo bane!
@11 Bandac,kafikenipo,you responded to the call of a person (Mwanawasa) who gave KCM to those Indians at $25m when copper in transit to markets was $65mn!! We have many problems yes,but if you came here during Mwanawasa’s time,then you lived long to have adapt rather than leave again to start all over again! Any way,it’s personal,good luck!!
Why has he failed to say something?He is scared coz we know that he sold mines and support KCM.Some of won’t support HH coz he is not partrotic period
moscow hw old are you
Cut and paste graduates, you should know the work of a Consultant. The Consultant is given ToT and a team of exports to work with by the organisation hiring him or her. His recommendations are reviewed and can be approved or be subjected to changes to suit the expectations of the organisation as to what minimum price they want the company to be sold. HH did his assignment and if MMD technical expert team agreed to the price then people should blame government experts who didn’t advice the government well. H H was paid for the work .In future government should avoid engaging cadres to negotiate for high profile deals because they have no ability.
The issue here is your HH valuing the assets and ending up as a buyer. Cases in point: Lima bank house in kabulonga and a hotel in Livinstone. You can’t see anything wrong with that?
Last week on Radio Icengelo HH in his talk categorically accused the minister of mines of letting KCM do what ever they wanted and therefore neglecting miner’s wellbeing. Now government has acted his party sings a different song. And I see one Charlotte Scott on Twitter condemning government’s action on KCM. Let her go back to England or wherever she came from. What do you do with a company that has been telling lies and abrogating their obligations? Our forefathers risked their comfort for the sake of independence. Miners are already suffering so why not go the full distance in order to improve their lot?
Sit down.
Not too ago HH stated that KCM is abusing the contractors and killed the future of mining in Chingola and Zambia today he turns around and says we are not in support of Government’s action on KCM. I always what kind of checks and balances the opposition offers to the Party in power
There ultimate goal is State House at any cost. It’s a pity that when it comes to national interest we very much behind even the war ravaged DRC.
Not too ago HH stated that KCM is abusing the contractors and killed the future of mining in Chingola and Zambia today he turns around and says we are not in support of Government’s action on KCM. I always wonder what kind of checks and balances the opposition offers to the Party in power
UPND and HH ARE RIGHT,THEY WILL SPEAK COMPREHENSIVELY!!They do not want to dirtify themselves with the circus created by the President and his team.Its good to wait and look at how things are being done,in whose interest??HOWEVER,for now it is important to START CAUTIONING SOME OF THE ACTIONS BEING TAKEN,like liqidation decision before due dilligence,involvement of cadres in the process at the expense of experts!!SO FAR ITS A CIRCUS,WORTH A CAUTION OPTMISM!!
KCM is strategic, they have not issued any statement yet concerning the liquidation debacle. They have left the issue in the hands of their lawyers who are doing a due diligence before they rush to do what PF has done. KCM is a legal entity and as such there is no need of sending cadres and thugs, firing of guns at their premises just to confirm that the liquidator has been appointed. How do you go and the tell the CEO that we have taken over your company before they even go to court and issue legal recourse or a counter claim? Learned lawyers have deliberately stayed away because of the embarrassment that is about to unfold. A proper legal recourse should be followed and not this political stunt. The court will deliberate and probably issue a stay whilst others matters are looked into.
Nationalisation of the mines is not something the people of zambia shiuld be happy about. Those rejoicing or supporting this decision should think twice. Firstly this givernment lacks the means to run such an undertaking and secondly the government is not competent to be entrusted with such an undertaking. My reason for driving my point is simply for you all to look at how IDC is mismanaging the parastatals as indicated in the auditor general’s report. In as much as the decision to nationalise may seem good give much thought to the ability of this government which has so far failed in its parastatals to competently manage this huge undertaking. The decision they made to liquidate the post will forever haunt them. They have failed to honor VAT reibursements and the knee-jerk decision to…
Continued. To nationalise the mine is to simply run away from their responsibility in VAT reimbursements. In retrospect the government is acting like a bully. Those of you celebrating this decision on the mine tell point out any feasible concrete plan that the government has put in place to successfully run the mine. If KCM is listed on the stock exchange it will be better for someone competent and with the resources to buy and run the mine not this government which has only demonstrated failure in utilising the resources of this country. The decision to liquidate the post news paper was wrong. The amounts received from the liquidation is not even close to what government claimed they owed in taxes. Had the government allowed the post to continue they would have recovered their money plus…
This takeover will send bad signal to investors aswell as mining companies. The remaining mining companies will
Think twice before investing more and
Will try to retrieve what is invested.This
Will raise rate of dollar further.Govt should have warned them before taking
This action.
Try to analyze the situation at KCM.
Chipantepante Circus Continues.