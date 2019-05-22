United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that the party President has not issued any media statement alleging that President applauding the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines.

In A statement released to the media, the party said that the statement allegedly circulating on social media is s a pure branded product of lies by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and described it as not only malicious but deceptive, aimed at dragging the name of the UPND President into disrepute.

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS NOT ISSUED ANY STATEMENT ON KCM

UPND wishes to refute in strongest terms a statement making rounds on social media alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema has applauded the PF’s liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines.

The statement is a pure branded product of lies by a known political party that want to share its spoils.

The said statement is not only malicious but deceptive, aimed at dragging the name of our beloved UPND President into disrepute.

We further wish to state that, at no point in time has President Hichilema issued a statement on the happenings at KCM, this is because he believes in mutual engagements and amicable resolutions of conflicting matters.

However UPND has taken note of the action taken by Government but will only issue a comprehensive statement or party position after a thorough research and analysis.

We further wish to note that, unlike our colleagues from the Patriotic Front (PF), the UPND is an organized and coordinated party whose reactions to matters of grave concern are only made after wider consultations from various stakeholders.

Furthermore, UPND wishes to make it clear, that it will not support any action taken without consideration of the impact the move would have on the lives of the people of Zambia and the investment as a whole.

We, therefore urge all our members across the country as well as KCM management to treat that statement with the contempt and disdain it deserves.

Issued by:

Ruth Dante

MEDIA DIRECTOR – UPND

