Movement for Multiparty Democracy MMD youths have said that Government takeover of Konkola Copper Mines KCM should be done with the soberness it deserves as it affects thousands of lives in the mining town.
Commenting on the KCM/Government debacle MMD National Youth Chairperson Dauzeni Tembo said the situation at KCM is delicate and requires deep reflection as the livelihood of not only the town but many lives in the province is at stake.
He cautioned the delegation tasked to handle the matter not to conduct themselves dishonorably but instead exhibit high levels of integrity as any mess will have the face of the Republican President.
He said the President should ensure that the best interest of the country takes centre stage if the situation is to be redeemed.
“As MMD youths, we believe the takeover of KCM was long overdue owing to the public outcry over the years due to the numerous bad business practices by Vedanta Resources.
“We strongly believe this is a very critical issue that requires Zambians to come together to redeem the situation to save lives that are at stake. We need to be as sober as possible because this affects thousands of lives. Its a community’s livelihood at stake. As youths in the party we want to encourage President Lungu to remain resolute in protecting Zambia’s best interests in this quagmire,” he said.
He said as opposed to finger pointing stakeholders should show unity of purpose by supporting the decision by Government which was made to protect the interest of the country.
He further urged government to remain open to advise regardless of where it is coming from.
“Stakeholders should deeply reflect on what is supposed to happen. To the politicians, this is not an issue we should isolate to gain cheap political mileage. We must be Zambians above all.
“This should not be about President Lungu but this matter affects all of us, the copper being exploited belongs to all of us and the thousands of jobs at risk are our fellow Zambians with families to fend for who should not be thrown to the streets,” he said.
He said the KCM takeover is the biggest test of President Lungu’s leadership and urged him and the PF to tread carefully and ensure that they are sensitive to the plight of the affected people in the mining town and the surrounding communities.
“The ‘KCM takeover’ is by far the biggest test of President Lungu’s leadership let alone the Patriotic Front as a political party. Therefore,
we want to caution our colleagues PF who are in government to tread carefully and be sensitive enough to the plight of ultimately the miners whose livelihood is now in danger.
“Those tasked by the President to look at this issue must help President Lungu and act with honor and integrity in the interest of Zambia. No one should take advantage of the situation to begin to make deals. We all ought to understand that ultimately there is no winner nor loser, there is no middle ground because stakes are high,” he said.
Chachine. We will really see what Lungu is all about. We saw what Chiluba was about when it came to looting government assets in the name of privatization. We also saw how kachema was about by grabbing government assets through being a pricing consultant & under pricing them for himself to buy. So today this is one test to see how Lungu works. Let’s watch
This is very true. The approach will matter most. If ECL and the group have not thought through this, they better talk to KCM and give them the last warning while ECL is thinking of how to boot them out. Otherwise this will not end well with ECL and PF!
PF NAZIs at it again. Blaming HH for everything just like the NAZIs blamed Jews for everything. When the economy was not good, the NAZIs said its the Jews who are sabotaging the economy. They even blamed Jews for bringing Africans to Rhineland in order to dilute the super race. Here we are again, when the economy fails, its HH sabotaging the economy because he is a front for imperialists. They even blame a person who was not in government for privatization of mines. What type of nonsense is this. PF thinking is warped just like the NAZI. Ignorance based leadership giving a false narrative which naive carders take for truth and begin to shamelessly sing about.
The only Youth spoken sensible and balanced words .His article is well balanced. These are the kind of politician we want . Keep it up Mr Tembo
A very mature statement from mmd youths. The statement from hh must be on those lines