Socialist Party 2021 Presidential Candidate Fred M’membe has charged that the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines will create further problems for the mining giant.
Dr M’membe whose company, the Post Newspapers Ltd was placed under liquidation by the PF Government said the route taken to liquidate KCM will give a chance to what he called a clueless clique to loot the mine assets.
In a statement, Dr M’membe charged that liquidating KCM will just compound the problems, especially for the workers.
KCM Liquidation a scheme by a clueless clique in the leadership of this country to loot the mines assets – Dr Fred M’membe
How will the placement of Konkola Copper Mines under provisional liquidation help to solve the problems of this troubled mining corporation?
This is nothing but a scheme by a clueless clique in the leadership of this country to loot the assets of Konkola Copper Mines which will leave the workers of this company with nothing and in destitution.
This is the easiest thing to do and it doesn’t require much thought or reasoning. But this is not a solution to the problems facing Konkola Copper Mines. If anything, it will just compound the problems, especially for the workers.
It requires a little intelligence – if a little is all one has – to realise that placing Konkola Copper Mines under provisional liquidation will lead to series of problems, including new ones.
We have seen before how this regime and its agents uses provisional liquidation to loot. A more rational and honest approach could have been taken to address the problems of Konkola Copper Mines.
And moreover, most of the assets of Konkola Copper Mines are leased and owners will soon come forward to claim them!
Issued by Fred M’membe on behalf of the Politburo of the Socialist Party
May 21, 2019
Garden Compound, Lusaka
He is talking from experience. The PF government has not explained how this process will solve the problems except saying other investors are waiting. So let’s watch & see how this will be handled.
And in Zambia from Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Banda & Sata, we have all witnessed how “privatization” is done. It’s given to close associates.
Fred Mmembe are you NOT the Master of Looting the Nation. Please remind us again.
Why did you lose The Post?
Give us a break. You are so irrelevant. Your political career has failed to kick start.
Man keep quiet. Or pick another subject where you can score points. Not this one.
Fwendela uko Freddie! What did you do to the post a few years ago? What ECL did to the Post, he will do it to KCM within the confines of the law.
they have no agenda, its just as good as saying blind man leading a blind man
Well said @ a independent observer.. Well said.
I totally agree with what M’membe is saying.
It takes a lot to change the mindset of some citizens.
What is funny is that most of those supporting this move are among the poorest, least educated.
And yet, they refuse to listen to reason from those who are highly educated, highly experienced.
This is the reason some people will always be poor. They think they know it all.
They think the PF will share the looted assets with them. Wake up.
Pathetic.
Look at M’membe again!!! Wants to side with his fellow crooks. M’membe’s Post is synonymous with tax evasion. KCM is synonymous with tax evasion.
M’membe’s Post is synonymous with floating labors laws of the land. KCM is synonymous with the same. The list is endless and M’membe should be the last one to cast aspersions on a GRZ trying to correct wrongs here.
Please sit down, relax and enjoy the flight as we redeem ourselves from your misguided privatization woes championed by M’membe’s Post that left us destitutes in our own land.
Epo mpelele,
BRM
Look who is talking….a man whose businesses defrauded the national treasury of taxes and failed to remit NAPSA contributions. Mr Mmembe would you please shut up instead of supporting rogue investors.
Mmembe.. politics is a tough game right.!!
For years you sat down as an armchair critic writing editorials pretending to know all things and shooting down anyone you hated.
Now you cannot afford people following you, or signing up to your political party.
You are nowhere close to the threshold on the political front.
Look who is talking, Post had issues and it became purely political so it was in order to take that route. As for KCM, they are just like you, the have failed to run the mines and Zambians plus environment are been destroyed…..
so sit down iwe mature
This Country is rotten starting with the ruling party to the opposition. Fred Mmembe, HH etc are not credible people to comments on KCM. HH is a privatization thief and Mmembe is a Tax fraudster. Who is going to help Zambians now?
Me
Vedanta acquired the mines for a song and made colossal profits out of it. Crooks and thieves who look very intelligent are the ones who sold the mines and pocketed the money in their offshore accounts. The who process of privatization was fraught with crookedness. The problem that was there was that we had a president who was very myopic with a short brain to know what was going on in the process of privatization. Even now,we have crooks who have gathered both in opposition and ruling party respectively to strip the nation of its resources. These crooks are not there to serve the nation, they are there to milk the little that is left in a dying cow. Never should Zambians trust politicians. They are all liars cut from the same cloth of deception.They are crooks who should not be trusted.
Iwe Mmembe we know that you own the MAST so better keep quite or else you may lose the MAST as well like the POST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
That’s why we are moving in circles. Mmembe looted the previously vibrant Zambian Airways. Anyway it’s normal for thieves to think everyone is a crook.
Fred Mmembe, I have socialist leanings but your comment defending thieves in the name of vedanta shows that you are indeed a thief who refused to pay tax hoping government would fall and you with your comrades would pretend to be the saviours.
The police have been ordered to prevent exactly what you claim is the aim.
He has not defended vendata
No one is defending Vedanta.
Fred is just saying you need to be clever to handle situations such as this one.
You simply do not go grabbing assets.
Zambians are so blind and gullible.
Indeed, Fred Meembe is an experienced Tax fraudster and leading member of the notorious CARTEL (Meembe, Nchito, Chona, HH, Mahtani etc) that engineered State Capture of Mwanawasa’s and Sata’s Presidency. The infamous Cartel looted Government, Banks finances , manufacturing industries and Mining resources to prop up their personal businesses. This Cartel operated in similar manner as the Guptas who captured President Zuma Govt in South Africa. Meembe, who is pretending to be a socialist, is actually a capitalist merely creating a smoke screen to hide their mischievous plunder of Zambia.
Mmembe says,
“… moreover most of the assets of Konkola Copper Mines are leased and owners will soon come forward to claim them”. RABBLE ROUSER!
IF ASSETS BELONG TO LEASORS, IF THEY HAVE OWNERS, WHAT IS THERE TO LOOT?
I have no sympathy for Anil Agarwal becuse the man is a snake, the thing is what the PF government will do is highly questionable and the sad thing is to see the workers celebrating what lungu said, they will all be out if work and PF will the mine to thier friends to loot it
We don’t need opposition politics in Zambia. instead of encouraging the Government, these useless opposion leaders are just busy castigating the Government over baseless conceptions. They are so used to stealing that they think any move taken by Government is tantamount to stealing. No sane politician can go against the Copperbelt unless they really want out.