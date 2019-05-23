Socialist Party 2021 Presidential Candidate Fred M’membe has charged that the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines will create further problems for the mining giant.

Dr M’membe whose company, the Post Newspapers Ltd was placed under liquidation by the PF Government said the route taken to liquidate KCM will give a chance to what he called a clueless clique to loot the mine assets.

In a statement, Dr M’membe charged that liquidating KCM will just compound the problems, especially for the workers.

Below is the full statement

KCM Liquidation a scheme by a clueless clique in the leadership of this country to loot the mines assets – Dr Fred M’membe

How will the placement of Konkola Copper Mines under provisional liquidation help to solve the problems of this troubled mining corporation?

This is nothing but a scheme by a clueless clique in the leadership of this country to loot the assets of Konkola Copper Mines which will leave the workers of this company with nothing and in destitution.

This is the easiest thing to do and it doesn’t require much thought or reasoning. But this is not a solution to the problems facing Konkola Copper Mines. If anything, it will just compound the problems, especially for the workers.

It requires a little intelligence – if a little is all one has – to realise that placing Konkola Copper Mines under provisional liquidation will lead to series of problems, including new ones.

We have seen before how this regime and its agents uses provisional liquidation to loot. A more rational and honest approach could have been taken to address the problems of Konkola Copper Mines.

And moreover, most of the assets of Konkola Copper Mines are leased and owners will soon come forward to claim them!

Issued by Fred M’membe on behalf of the Politburo of the Socialist Party

May 21, 2019

Garden Compound, Lusaka

