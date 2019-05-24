Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela has warned of stern action against poachers saying their days are numbered.

Reverend Sikwela said government is equipping the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Officers and community scouts so that they can defend themselves when attacked.

And Reverend Sikwela has commended his officers for rescuing their colleague from crocodile jaws on the Luangwa River in Sandwe Game Management Area.

Reacting to the shooting incidence that happened in Chizela Game Management Area of Mufumbwe District where a community scouts Lackson Shimbami was shot in the head whilst on patrol, Reverend Sikwela expressed sadness and said patrol teams will retaliate with full force to guard themselves.

Mr. Shimbami working under Chizela Community Resources Board was on a long patrol in GMA in the company of four other officers.

His team had an encounter with a group of armed poachers and in the process of pursuing the poachers’ who had on them dangerous weapons among them a shot gun, which the suspects used to shoot at Mr. Shimbami.

Two suspected poachers were apprehended and the shot gun confiscated while two others are on the run.

The scout is currently admitted at Mufumbwe District Hospital while efforts are being made to evacuate him to Solwezi General Hospital.

In another incident, Wildlife Police Officer Haapia Chaaba, was caught by a crocodile on the Luangwa River in Sandwe GMA after the boat he and other patrol team members were using capsized.

The crocodile caught Mr. Chaaba as he tried to swim to the riverbank and his colleagues managed to rescue him from the reptile after a struggle.

The officer sustained laceration on the foot and bruises on the fingers as the team tried to free him from the jaws of the reptile.

This is contained in a statement issued by Sakabilo Kalembwe, the Ministry of Tourism and Arts spokesperson.

