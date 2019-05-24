……..they also lead to good working environments

Minister Counselor at the Zambian Embassy in Berlin Mrs. Dorcas Chileshe has called on Zambians to pray for strong marriages because strong marriages lead to stable nations and improved working environments.

Mrs. Chileshe was addressing diplomatic and locally engaged staff at the embassy to mark the 15th wedding anniversary of Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany, His Excellency Anthony Mukwita, which falls on the 24th of May.

“Zambians have an obligation to pray for strong marriages as strong marriages will lead to a stronger nation”, Mrs. Chileshe said.

The Minister Counselor who has been married for 32 years and a mother of four children and three grandchildren observed that prayers were necessary as marriages have challenges that go beyond the ability of human wisdom to handle.

“Sometimes there are fights and other kinds of differences in marriage but if you engage God in prayers, He will always make available the strategies you require to navigate around the challenges”, said Mrs. Chileshe.

She said a stable marriage promotes a good working environment while an unstable marriage adversely affects working relations.

“This is why I call on you to pray for Ambassador Mukwita who represents the Head of State in Germany for divine guidance”, Mrs. Chileshe said.

The Minister Counselor then prayed for the Ambassador and presented him with a bouquet of flowers and a card signed by all members of staff. Earlier, First Secretary – Political Ms. Mildred Milupi congratulated the Ambassador saying 15 years in marriage was no mean achievement. Representing Locally engaged staff, Mr. Petros Bouch equally congratulated the Ambassador and wished him well.

In his remarks, Ambassador Mukwita expressed gratitude at the gesture saying it was the first time that at a place of work, members of staff came out to wish him and his family well.

“I want to use this occasion to renew my friendship with each one of you”, the Ambassador said.

He reiterated that an unhappy and unstable marriage leads to unhealthy emotions that adversely affect any working environment. The senior diplomat urged members of staff to contribute to a happier working environment, as that would facilitate delivery on economic diplomacy.

ISSUED IN BERLIN BY KELLYS KAUNDA – FIRST SECRETARY – PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS. ZAMBIA EMBASSY.

[Read 228 times, 228 reads today]