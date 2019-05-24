Kabwe Warriors captain and midfielder Patrick Kasunga insists the only unbeaten side this season is not under pressure heading into Saturday’s must-win Pool A final day clash at home against Red Arrows at Godfrey’Ucar’Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

Victory on May 25 will edge Warriors closer to their first league title since 1987 with qualification to the 2019 FAZ Super Division Championship Playoff at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Warriors must win to ensure qualification because a draw or victories for Arrows, Zesco United and Zanaco will see them left without even continental or ABSA Cup qualification due to the other top four contenders healthy goal difference.

Warriors enjoy a one point lead in Pool A on 31 points, while Zesco, Zanaco and Arrows are all tied on 30 points heading into their respective last day fixtures.

“We are not under pressure,” Kasunga said.

“We have played so many games this season and all the games were tough. So we know that even this game will be very tough but we are treating it like any other normal game that we have played this season.”

Arrows and Warriors drew 0-0 in the first leg on March 27 in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, victory for Warriors will see them play Green Eagles in the playoff final.

Eagles qualified to the championship playoff after winning Pool B with a game spare last weekend.

Victory will also confirm Warriors’2019 ABSA Cup semifinal place and 2019/2020 CAF Champions League qualification.

WEEK 18 FIXTURES

25/05/2019

POOL A

-Shinde Stadium,Mufulira

15h00:Mufulira Wanderers-Green Buffaloes

-Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

15h00:Zesco United-Kitwe United

-Sunset Stadium, Lusaka

15h00:Zanaco-Prison Leopards

-Nakambala Stadium,Mazabuka

15h00:Nakambala Leopards-Lusaka Dynamos

-Godfrey ‘Ucar’Chitalu Stadium,Kabwe

15h00:Kabwe Warriors-Red Arrows

26/05/2019

POOL B

Arthur Davies Stadium,Kitwe

15h00:Power Dynamos-Buildcon

-Edwin Emboela Stadium,Lusaka

15h00:Circuit City-Nkana

-Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

15h00:Forest Rangers-FC MUZA

-Lumwana Grounds,Lumwana

15h00:Lumwana Radiants-Nkwazi

-Woodlands Stadium,Lusaka

15h00:Napsa Stars-Green Eagles

