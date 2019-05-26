First Lady Esther Lungu has urged women and girls who might have dropped out of school to continue their education through adult literacy programmes.

She said such programmes will keep them abreast with social and technological advancement in the world.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Lungu has stressed the need for more secondary schools in rural areas.

She observed that several children rarely attain secondary education due to inadequate number of secondary schools within their communities.

Mrs. Lungu said this in an interview with ZANIS in Nyimba shorty before departure for Lusaka.

Mrs. Lungu also commended partners that have invested in health, education and water and sanitation especially in rural and remote areas.

She stated that the Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA) and Nyimba investments limited have contributed to improving the lives of the people in Nyimba through their developmental programmes in the three sectors.

Mrs. Lungu said that issues of school dropouts, early marriages and cattle herding among boys would be reduced if the country had adequate school infrastructure.

The first lady has described her one-week trip to Nyimba as a success as all interventions that were planned have been accomplished.

