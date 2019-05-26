Local Government Minister, Vincent Mwale says Eight Million Kwacha has been released for the completion of Livingstone’s Intercity Bus terminus and the Town Centre Market, commonly known as Zimbabwe Market.
Mr. Mwale says the funds have been released by NAPSA after entering into a partnership with the Ministry of Local Government to complete the two structures.
Mr. Mwale disclosed this to ZNBC News in an interview today.
Mr. Mwale said Zambia National Service -ZNS – who are already on site will complete the two structures, which have dragged for some time now.
He said Livingstone residents will now start seeing works by ZNS and this is because President Edgar Lungu is passionate to see that the two structures are complete and benefit the local people.
The Livingstone’s Intercity Bus terminus and the Town Centre Market, commonly known as Zimbabwe Market, have been under construction since 2013.
And the District Commissioner, Precious Muyenga, who expressed sadness over the situation, has urged civil servants in the district to be proactive and attend to challenges in the district saying that is what they are paid to do.
Mrs. Muyenga said a clinic cannot be without water for over a year yet there is an officer under the ministry of water development as well as the council that should have worked on that problem.
I wonder how many months this project has been stalled….they think the contractor will simply start like they never left and drop whatever they are doing forgetting that he has to pay for expenses!!
This is great news Mwale . Onwards and upwards
Thanks
BB2014,2016
So I wonder why moody MOODY is always wet dreaming about Zambia’s debt.
Government can’t just help but keep doing it for its people.
This differentiates PF from MMD.
Development off election campaigns.
Pharaoh’s Braggadocio – if you dont know why Moody’s is called a Ratings agency..please feel free to ask? You think when the release ratings it’s about Zambia from page 1 to 56…really laughable…you can also check ratings for Germany and Ivory coast in there.
Agony is building sub standard infrastructures all over the country when the average citizen cannot even afford to use those resources to better themselves. Building bus stops before you having infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists in rural areas. Trying to run before you can crawl.