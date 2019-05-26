Local Government Minister, Vincent Mwale says Eight Million Kwacha has been released for the completion of Livingstone’s Intercity Bus terminus and the Town Centre Market, commonly known as Zimbabwe Market.

Mr. Mwale says the funds have been released by NAPSA after entering into a partnership with the Ministry of Local Government to complete the two structures.

Mr. Mwale disclosed this to ZNBC News in an interview today.

Mr. Mwale said Zambia National Service -ZNS – who are already on site will complete the two structures, which have dragged for some time now.

He said Livingstone residents will now start seeing works by ZNS and this is because President Edgar Lungu is passionate to see that the two structures are complete and benefit the local people.

The Livingstone’s Intercity Bus terminus and the Town Centre Market, commonly known as Zimbabwe Market, have been under construction since 2013.

And the District Commissioner, Precious Muyenga, who expressed sadness over the situation, has urged civil servants in the district to be proactive and attend to challenges in the district saying that is what they are paid to do.

Mrs. Muyenga said a clinic cannot be without water for over a year yet there is an officer under the ministry of water development as well as the council that should have worked on that problem.

